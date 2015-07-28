WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the 2012 attacks on an American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, said on Monday the State Department has pledged to hand over 5,000 new pages of documents related to the probe.

"The State Department has informed the Committee it will make a production of approximately 5,000 pages tomorrow - the second largest production the Committee has received and the largest since last summer," Republican Representative Trey Gowdy, the committee's chairman, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)