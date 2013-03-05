SEATTLE, March 4 A Washington state lawmaker has
apologized for telling a bike store owner, in a spat over a
proposed bike fee, that bicyclists can cause pollution - just by
breathing out carbon dioxide.
Ed Orcutt, a ranking Republican member of the state House of
Representatives Transportation committee, said in an email
exchange with a bike shop owner that drivers and bicyclists
should both share the burden of preserving the roads they use.
"You claim that it is environmentally friendly to ride a
bike," Orcutt wrote to Dale Carlson, the owner of three bicycle
shops in the Tacoma and Olympia areas who voiced concern that a
proposed $25 fee on bicycle sales of $500 or more could hurt his
business.
"But if I am not mistaken, a cyclists has an increased
heart rate and respiration ... Since CO2 is deemed a greenhouse
gas and a pollutant, bicyclist are actually polluting when they
ride," Orcutt wrote late last month.
On Monday, Orcutt hit the brakes and made a U-turn.
"My point was that by not driving a car, a cyclist was not
necessarily having a zero-carbon footprint," Orcutt wrote in an
email delivered to constituents. "In looking back, it was not a
point worthy of even mentioning so, again, I apologize."
Orcutt, who has been a member of the Washington state House
since 2002, said he supports the fee for bicycles to help pay
for street infrastructure, but little else from a revenue
package proposed by House Democrats two weeks ago that would
raise roughly $9.8 billion over 10 years by raising taxes, among
other proposals.
"The idea of bicyclists paying for some of the
infrastructure they are using is one which merits
consideration," Orcutt wrote.
Carlson, the owner of the stores, wrote an email to
lawmakers on the House Transportation Committee, saying cyclists
should not be discouraged from an activity that is healthier for
humans and the planet.
"I thought it was so off the wall - that (Orcutt) was being
sarcastic or something," Carlson told Reuters.
Orcutt is correct that a human likely produces more carbon
dioxide while riding a bicycle than sitting in a car, but that
is part of the natural cycle of human metabolism, said Thomas
Ackerman, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University
of Washington.
"It's a question of where that CO2 comes from," Ackerman
said. "CO2 is only a pollutant when it comes from fossil fuels."
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Lisa Shumaker)