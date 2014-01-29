U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers a tribute during the National Memorial Service for Nelson Mandela at the National Cathedral in Washington, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he wasn't waiting for fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton to decide whether she would seek the presidency, and that he was still considering whether to run for the job.

In a round of television interviews on Wednesday, Biden said it was too early to make a final decision on whether to campaign for the 2016 election for the White House.

"There's plenty of time to do that," he said on NBC's "Today" program. "In my heart, I'm confident that I could make a good president. It's a very different decision to decide whether to run for president."

Asked whether Clinton's choice would affect his decision, Biden told CBS News: "Not directly."

Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State and First Lady to President Bill Clinton, stepped down from President Barack Obama's administration last year, and many supporters - including some top Democratic lawmakers and officials - are urging her to run.

Reuters polling shows her leading the pack of possible nominees.

As of January 14, more than half of nearly 800 people surveyed said they would back Clinton, compared with 6 percent who would back Biden. Thirty percent said they would not vote. More people also said they would vote for Clinton than for possible Republican rivals.

Obama kept Biden on for a second term as vice president despite speculation that he might turn to Clinton.

Since stepping aside, Clinton has made a number of public speeches but has otherwise kept a low profile. In remarks this week, she gave no hint about her plans.

No Democrat or Republican has formally entered the race for the White House, which will effectively begin after the midterm election in November.

Biden gave the interviews as he made the case for Obama's agenda following the president's annual address to Congress on Tuesday.

"I've not made the decision to run. I've not made the decision not to run," he told NBC. "And in the meantime, I've got a job."

"If I don't run for president, it will all be okay," he told CBS.

