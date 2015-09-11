(Adds quotes from Biden, Colbert)
By Jeff Mason
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden,
in an emotional interview with comedian Stephen Colbert on
Thursday, said he was not in a place to say he could devote his
full self to running for president again.
Biden told the host of CBS' "The Late Show" that anyone
running for the White House should be able to tell Americans
that his or her whole heart, soul, energy, and passion were
committed to the job.
"I'd be lying if I said that I knew I was there," Biden,
whose son Beau died recently, said in the interview. "Nobody has
a right, in my view, to seek that office unless they're willing
to give it 110 percent of who they are."
Colbert urged the vice president to run.
"I think your experience and your example of suffering and
service is something that would be sorely missed in the race,"
said the comedian, who suffered tragedy himself as a child when
his father and two of his brothers died in a plane crash.
Positive poll numbers have led the former senator, who has
twice before run for president, to consider joining the race to
challenge former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the 2016
Democratic presidential nomination.
Clinton's front-runner status has eroded because of
controversy over her use of a private email server while working
in the Obama administration.
But the death of Beau Biden, who had urged his father to
run, has left the vice president struggling to commit to a race.
Biden recalled a recent trip to Denver where he greeted
military families and broke down when someone told him he had
served with his son in Iraq.
"All of a sudden I lost it," Biden said, suggesting that was
not something a presidential candidate should do. "That's not, I
shouldn't be saying this: You can't do that."
Colbert set a serious tone for most of the interview, which
took place during his first week hosting the show. A few
glitches showed. Biden's microphone did not work at the
beginning, so the taping was stopped to fix it.
The vice president, who is known for the occasional gaffe,
joked he was used to having the White House shut off his mic
too.
