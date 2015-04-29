(Adds no comment from Wildstein lawyer and Christie office)
April 29 A former ally of New Jersey Governor
Chris Christie is expected to plead guilty on Thursday to
criminal charges related to the George Washington Bridge closure
scandal, Bloomberg said on Wednesday.
David Wildstein, who was an executive with the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey, and another Christie aide
ordered bridge lanes closed over four days in September 2013,
snarling traffic on the crossing to New York City, a legislative
panel said in December.
Christie has denied knowing about the incident, and the
joint panel of Democrats and Republicans in December found no
evidence he was involved. The political fallout has hurt his
brand as he considers a run for the Republican presidential
nomination.
Wildstein's attorney, Alan Zegas, was not immediately
available for comment on the Bloomberg report, which cited a
person with knowledge of the matter.
In emails that surfaced after the shutdown, Wildstein and
Bridget Anne Kelly, then Christie's deputy chief of staff,
discussed causing "traffic problems" for a local mayor who had
not supported the governor's re-election bid in 2013.
The scandal led to the resignation of Wildstein and the
departures of other officials, and prompted inquiries into
whether the governor himself was involved.
Christie's office did not immediately reply to requests for
comment.
Bloomberg said Wildstein would appear in federal court in
Newark, New Jersey, and it was unclear what charges he would
face.
There are additional probes being conducted into the
scandal.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson in Washington and Hilary Russ in
New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)