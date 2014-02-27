By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Feb 27 California Governor
Jerry Brown, a popular Democrat who has steered the state on a
centrist path, said on Thursday he would seek re-election to
another term as leader of the most populous U.S. state, in a
widely anticipated move.
Brown, 75, made the announcement by tweeting a picture of
himself filling out his candidacy papers, along with a statement
saying he was looking forward to another four years as governor.
"At this stage of my life, I can say - without any
hesitation - that I am prepared and excited to tackle these
challenges and the many others that lay before us," Brown said
in the statement.
"In fact, there is nothing I would rather do. So today, I
have taken out the papers to run for re-election," he said.
Brown enters the race with high approval ratings and a $17
million war chest that dwarfs those of his nearest opponents,
Republicans Tim Donnelly and Neel Kashkari.
He has forcefully steered the heavily Democratic state on a
centrist path since voters returned him to the governorship as
the state's top executive in 2011, vetoing some laws proposed by
liberal members of his own party and keeping a tight hold on
California's finances.
Brown is the state's longest-serving governor, and another
term would be his fourth at California's helm. He first served
two terms as governor from 1975 to 1983, and was elected again
in 2010 after a decades-long hiatus.
In his statement, Brown cited the state's recovering economy
and improvements to its beleaguered prison and school systems as
evidence of progress made during his third term.
"For our schools, where once there were thousands of layoffs
and widespread elimination of arts and science programs, there
is now local control, new hiring and restoration of programs -
$10 billion in additional funds this year alone," Brown said.
He also touted new state laws that moved the state forward
on its own version of immigration reform after that issue
stalled at the federal level in the U.S. Congress.
A Field Poll released in December showed that Brown was
enjoying strong popularity in the state, with 58 percent of
registered voters approving of the job he was doing.
Kashkari, who worked on the federal response to the mortgage
meltdown in the administrations of George W. Bush and Barack
Obama, criticized Brown, saying his policies were slowing the
economy and sapping the state of jobs.
"In announcing his plan to run for a record fourth term,
Gov. Brown again touted a status quo that is devastating for
millions of families and communities all across the state,"
Kashkari, who entered the race last month, said in a campaign
email.