By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Feb 27 Governor Jerry Brown,
a popular Democrat who has steered California on a centrist
path, said on Thursday he would seek re-election to another term
as leader of the most populous U.S. state, in a widely
anticipated move.
Brown's decision to seek another term comes at a time of
nearly unprecedented strength for California Democrats who hold
large majorities in the state legislature, although it also
coincides with a debilitating drought that has deepened regional
divides.
He begins his campaign with high approval ratings and
respect, if at times grudging, from both Democrats and
Republicans for guiding state finances back to solvency after a
severe recession. His $17 million campaign war chest dwarfs
those of his Republican opponents.
Social media savvy at 75, Brown made his announcement on
Thursday by tweeting a picture of himself filling out his
candidacy papers, along with a statement saying he was looking
forward to another four years as governor.
"At this stage of my life, I can say - without any
hesitation - that I am prepared and excited to tackle these
challenges and the many others that lay before us," Brown said
in the statement.
"In fact, there is nothing I would rather do. So today, I
have taken out the papers to run for re-election," he said.
Brown has forcefully steered the heavily Democratic state on
a centrist path since voters returned him to the governorship
in 2011, vetoing some laws proposed by liberal members of his
own party and keeping a tight hold on California's finances.
Brown is the state's longest-serving governor. Another term
would mark his fourth at California's helm. He first served two
terms as governor from 1975 to 1983. After a decades-long
hiatus, he was elected again in 2010.
In his announcement, Brown cited the state's recovering
economy and improvements to its beleaguered prison and school
systems as evidence of progress made during his third term.
"For our schools, where once there were thousands of layoffs
and widespread elimination of arts and science programs, there
is now local control, new hiring and restoration of programs -
$10 billion in additional funds this year alone," Brown said.
He also promoted new state laws that moved the state forward
on its own version of immigration reform after that issue
stalled at the federal level in the U.S. Congress.
LONG CAREER
Faced with a court order to reduce crowding in the state's
troubled prison system, Brown developed a plan to shift
responsibility for some inmates to local counties. That saved
the state money and bought some time even as municipalities
pushed back against the added responsibility and cost.
This month, the judges, who had previously threatened to
hold Brown personally in contempt if he did not reduce crowding
further, gave the state two more years to work out its problems.
A former seminarian, Brown is the son of Edmund G. "Pat"
Brown, a Democrat who served as governor from 1959 to 1967.
Jerry Brown's own first round in the state's top job spanned the
economic problems of the late 1970s and early '80s, as well as
California's last devastating drought.
Brown sought his party's presidential nomination in 1992,
famously refusing to take donations larger than $100 and
ultimately losing to Bill Clinton. He was elected mayor of
Oakland in 1998, serving for two terms, and was later elected
the state's attorney general.
A Field Poll released in December showed that Brown was
enjoying strong popularity in the state, with 58 percent of
registered voters approving of the job he was doing.
"He's starting out from a very strong position," said Mark
Baldassare, president of the Public Policy Institute of
California, whose agency's own polling showed Brown with a 60
percent approval rating last month.
"The budget situation and the economy have improved markedly
during his time in office and the mood in California is much
more positive than it was when he entered office," Baldassare
said.
Two Republicans, Neel Kashkari and Tim Donnelly, have begun
campaigning to unseat him. Kashkari, who worked on the federal
response to the mortgage meltdown in two presidential
administrations, has raised about $1 million since announcing
his bid last month, according to campaign finance reports.
Donnelly's campaign had about $54,000 at the end of 2013,
records showed.
Both Republicans were quick to criticize Brown on Thursday.
"In announcing his plan to run for a record fourth term,
Gov. Brown again touted a status quo that is devastating for
millions of families and communities all across the state,"
Kashkari said in an email.
Donnelly, who is favored by the Republicans' Tea Party
faction, called Brown a socialist and accused him of releasing
criminals into the streets.
"I welcome Governor Brown to the race, and I look forward to
this showdown between socialism and freedom," Donnelly said.