* Boehner, Cantor press for $1.028 trillion discretionary
cap
* Republican aides say cuts may not be enough for
conservatives
* Spending bill impasse, September shutdown battle feared
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 13 Republican leaders in
the U.S. House of Representatives are ready to break a
hard-fought budget deal with Democrats as they try to quell a
revolt by conservatives who are insisting on deeper spending
cuts ahead of the November elections.
House Republican aides said on Tuesday that House Speaker
John Boehner and Majority Leader Eric Cantor were pressing for a
modest $19 billion reduction of discretionary spending caps in
this year's Republican budget plan.
The August 2011 deal to end a summer debt limit drama -
which nearly prompted a first-ever default on U.S. Treasury debt
- called for a $1.047 trillion cap on discretionary spending for
fiscal 2013. Conservative House Republicans last week launched
an effort to reduce that amount by as much as $116 billion,
presenting Boehner a new leadership challenge.
But even the $1.028 trillion compromise figure that Boehner
and Cantor were insisting that members in the
Republican-controlled House support would cause problems with
spending bills later this year, Republican aides said.
Democrats would not support even a small reduction from last
year's carefully crafted agreement, and $19 billion in cuts is
not likely to be deep enough to draw the support of the most
conservative Republicans, especially those backed by the
conservative Tea Party movement.
"I'd say that's probably not going to be enough for my
boss," said an aide to a congressman involved in the budget
negotiations who is a senior member of the conservative
Republican Study Committee. The group pressed for a considerably
lower cap of $931 billion.
Republican lawmakers pressing for more aggressive deficit
reduction now insist that the spending cap in the August deal is
a ceiling, not a floor - there is nothing illegal about spending
less. Democrats see the cap as part of a binding budget law.
But both Republican and Democratic aides fear an impasse on
spending bills that would threaten a potential government
shutdown battle just weeks before the November election. The
current spending authority expires on Sept. 30.
Standard & Poor's rating agency cited gridlock in Congress
over spending and deficit reduction issues in its historic
decision last year to downgrade the U.S. credit rating a notch
from Triple-A status.
"Our economy cannot afford another one of these senseless
demonstrations by the Tea Party. The American people are sick of
these manufactured crises," Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid
said as he castigated House Republicans on Tuesday for trying to
back away from prior commitments.
"I'm really disappointed that they're considering a budget -
violating the budget agreement that is now the law of this
country. This was designed to avoid another government shutdown
or a threat of a shutdown."
Aides for Boehner and Cantor referred questions about the
budget negotiations to House Budget Committee Chairman Paul
Ryan, who is preparing a budget plan to be unveiled next week.
A spokesman for Ryan would only say that the budget plan was
"on track and on schedule".
SPENDING-CUT CAMPAIGNS
Conservative House members want to be able to demonstrate a
more proactive approach to cutting deficits to use in their
re-election campaigns, a senior House Republican aide said.
Many of the 87 first-term Republicans, for example, were
elected on promises to slash wasteful federal spending, and some
have voted against all spending bills.
After bruising battles on payroll tax extensions and
contraception issues, talking about spending cuts and deficits
may prove more effective for Republicans.
But the Ryan budget resolution is not binding and Reid vowed
that it would die in the Senate.
"It's a symbolic, substance-free vote with substantive
consequences for the appropriations process," the senior
Republican aide said of support for deeper discretionary cuts.
But there was some room for conservatives to support the
compromise $1.028 trillion cap - if the Republican budget
contains enough savings on mandatory spending programs like
Medicare and Social Security to reach balance within 10 years,
another Republican aide said.