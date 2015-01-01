Dec 31 Potential U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Jeb Bush has resigned from all of his corporate and
non-profit board member positions, the Washington Post reported
on Wednesday, as the former Florida governor explores a run for
the White House.
The Post, citing a statement emailed to the paper by one of
Bush's aides late on New Year's Eve, said he even stepped down
from the board of his education foundation.
The statement added that he was still evaluating next steps
for businesses for which he serves as an owner or principal
partner, including consulting firm Jeb Bush & Associates, the
Post reported.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Representatives for Bush were not immediately available.
The news comes just days after Bush, the son of former U.S.
President George H.W. Bush and the brother of former President
George W. Bush, announced he was stepping down from the board of
real estate investment trust Rayonier Inc.
Bush said there were no disagreements between Rayonier and
him.
Bush, 61, said on Dec. 16 that he was actively exploring a
run for the U.S. presidency in 2016 and would establish a
political action committee in January that would allow him to
engage with supporters and potential donors and determine
whether sufficient support exists for a run.
Bush served as Florida's governor between 1999 and 2007.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Nick
Macfie)