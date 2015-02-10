(Recasts; adds details, quotes on education policy)
By Bill Cotterell
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Feb 10 In a visit to
Florida's state capital on Tuesday, Republican Jeb Bush focused
on the politically explosive topics of immigration and education
reform, while emails were released from his time as governor
there in an effort to burnish his credentials as he eyes a 2016
presidential bid.
Bush told a friendly audience of 300 longtime supporters at
a $1,000-per-plate luncheon that his party should approach
immigration as an opportunity to spur economic growth, a view at
odds with hardliners in his party.
"People, the best and brightest around the world, want to
come here, so we should fix our immigration system," he said,
also stressing his support for securing U.S. borders.
"We have a chance of having 600,000 first-round draft picks
every year," he said.
The trip highlighted his strength in Florida - the largest
U.S. swing state - seen as crucial to the Republican Party's
hopes of regaining the White House in 2016.
It also showcased how Bush, unlike many Republicans at this
early stage of the nomination drive, is not running to the
conservative right but instead presenting himself as a
mainstream alternative while seeking to expand the scope of the
party and appeal to independent voters.
Bush, the brother of former President George W. Bush and son
of former President George H.W. Bush, is considered a
frontrunner in the already crowded field of Republican
presidential prospects.
He launched the "Right to Rise" political action committee
last month to raise money as he explores a campaign.
eGOVERNOR
On Tuesday, he released thousands of emails from his two
terms as Florida governor from 1999 to 2007 along with the first
chapter of a campaign-style e-book to show he could connect with
constituents at a personal level.
Early in his tenure, Bush made public his email address,
jeb@jeb.org, and encouraged people to write to him. In the first
chapter of an e-book he is to release, he said he spent 30 hours
a week answering emails, earning the nickname "the eGovernor."
"Everyone could email me," he writes. "So they did."
He and his advisers believe that by releasing large chunks
of his communications from his time as governor it will show
evidence of a chief executive at ease with connecting daily with
people who write to him and responding to their concerns.
Bush also discussed education policy at a school reform
conference hosted by his Foundation for Florida's Future.
"I'm for higher standards," Bush told reporters after the
event.
As he travels the country ahead of a potential White House
run, he has faced skepticism from the most conservative wing of
his party, which is wary of his support for the "Common Core"
national academic standards.
Standardized testing was central to the education reforms he
championed as governor and Bush has suggested a middle ground
could be found.
"You can alleviate people's fears that you're going to have
some kind of control by the federal government of content or
curriculum or even standards," he said. "I'm against all that."
