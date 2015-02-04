DETROIT Feb 4 Republican Jeb Bush stumbled on
foreign policy in a big speech on Wednesday, telling a crowd
that American diplomats have been withdrawn from Yemen, when in
fact not all of them have been.
Pressure from Islamic militants in the country has led to a
diplomatic drawdown in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. While the
U.S. embassy has stayed open, routine consular services to the
public were halted.
Bush, at the Detroit Economic Club, criticized President
Barack Obama's handling of the Islamic State threat and cited
the case of Yemen.
"As we pull back from the Middle East, look what happened.
Look what happened with ISIS in Syria. Look what happened with
ISIS in Iraq. The big, huge victory in Yemen that the president
has talked about lasted about six months. Now we've closed the
... there are no embassy personnel in Yemen's capital. So we
have to be engaged. And that doesn't necessarily mean boots on
the ground in every occurrence," Bush said.
The speech was the first in a series aimed at defining why
he is considering a run for the Republican presidential
nomination and what policies he would pursue if elected.
Bush is viewed as a front runner in the Republican race now
that 2012 nominee Mitt Romney has decided against a third White
House run. Bush leads national polls over a crowded field of
potential rivals, including Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
