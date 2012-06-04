By David Beasley
| ATLANTA, June 4
ATLANTA, June 4 Former Republican presidential
candidate Herman Cain announced plans on Monday to return to
talk radio next year with a nationally syndicated show.
Cain will replace talk show host Neal Boortz, a
self-declared Libertarian who will retire in January after more
than 40 years on the air. His show is broadcast on 200 radio
stations across the country.
"Herman Cain is the logical successor for Neal," Dan
Kearney, vice president of WSB, an Atlanta-based radio station
where Boortz hosts his program, said in a statement.
"He is very well known, passionate about his beliefs, not
afraid to speak his mind and our listeners have shown they love
him."
Cain, a former chief executive officer of Godfather's Pizza,
ended his presidential bid in December following allegations of
sexual misconduct. A political newcomer, he briefly reached
front-runner status with his 9-9-9 plan to reduce the U.S. tax
code to 9 percent on income, sales and corporate taxes.
Cain will begin his new morning radio talk show on Jan. 21,
the same day as the presidential inauguration, WSB said.
"I promise the torch Boortz is handing off to me will blaze
as bright, as bold, and as loud as ever," Cain said in a
statement.
Cain hosted an evening talk show on WSB before launching his
presidential campaign.
His campaign faltered after accusations that he harassed
several women and had an affair with an Atlanta businesswoman.
Cain denied the accusations.
(Editing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)