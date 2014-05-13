By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO
SACRAMENTO Calif. May 13 California Governor
Jerry Brown struck a fiscally cautious note in his mid-year
revision of the state's budget on Tuesday, emphasizing paying
down debt over the social programs demanded by many fellow
Democrats.
Brown's $156.2 billion plan is the kickoff for what is
expected to be intense election year wrangling over spending at
a time when the state is in its best fiscal condition in years,
and the governor's continued message of austerity has rankled
many in his party.
"I invite everybody to scrutinize," Brown told a news
conference at the state Capitol. "If you can find more cookies
in the jar, hallelujah."
Brown said his plan includes improvements to the state's
sagging social safety net, cut back during the economic downturn
and ensuing years of multi-billion dollar budget deficits.
Those increases have not been enough to satisfy Democrats
who dominate both houses of the legislature.
"As we finalize the budget over the next few weeks, we will
also look to expand opportunity by combating child poverty,
improving access to higher education, increasing funding for
transportation projects, and taking strides to expand affordable
housing," said San Diego Democrat Toni Atkins, who was sworn in
Monday as speaker of the assembly.
Brown's proposal estimates that revenues to the state's
general fund will be $104.6 billion for the current fiscal year
and about $109 billion for the 2014-2015 year, which begins in
July. That is about $2.4 billion higher over the two years than
projected in an initial budget plan in January.
Brown said key expenses have increased during that time,
including a rise in the state's share of healthcare spending for
the poorest Californians through Medi-Cal.
For the coming fiscal year, Brown proposes raising spending
on state courts by 8.3 percent, and increasing environmental
protection spending by 23.5 percent. General fund spending would
go up 4.3 percent for K-12 education, to $44.7 billion, and 10
percent for higher education, to $12.5 billion.
The governor would also spend $1.6 billion paying down bond
debt, and $73.2 million to help shore up the state teachers
retirement fund.
The plan received a cautious welcome from the state's
Republican leadership. Connie Conway, the top Republican in the
Assembly, questioned spending $250 million on his plan for a
high speed rail line to connect Southern California with San
Francisco and Sacramento. But she praised his push for paying
down debt and establishing a rainy-day fund.
"The toughest job for the governor is going to be dealing
with his own party," she said.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Andrew Hay)