WASHINGTON, April 7 Former Vice President Dick
Cheney, already a fierce critic of President Barack Obama,
accuses him in an upcoming book of allowing American power to
become "significantly diminished" even as the threat of
terrorism rises.
Cheney renews his criticism of Obama in "Exceptional: Why
The World Needs a Powerful America," a book co-authored with his
eldest daughter, Liz Cheney, due to be published on Sept. 1 by
Threshold Editions, which has backed books by conservative
authors. Threshold is part of publishing house Simon & Schuster,
which is owned by CBS Corp.
"Unfortunately, as we face the clear and present danger of a
rapidly growing terrorist threat, President Obama has
significantly diminished our power, abandoned America's allies
and emboldened our enemies," Cheney said in a statement released
by his publisher.
As vice president for eight years under Republican President
George W. Bush, Cheney advocated a muscular American foreign
policy and championed the Iraq war.
He was back in the news in December after a Senate
Intelligence Committee report detailed CIA torture of detainees
during the Bush administration.
Cheney strongly defended the CIA's use of aggressive
interrogation techniques on foreign terrorism suspects, saying
the practices did not amount to torture. "I'd do it again in a
minute," Cheney said.
In an interview published in Playboy magazine last month,
Cheney escalated his criticism of Obama.
"I look at Barack Obama and I see the worst president in my
lifetime, without question - and that's saying something,"
Cheney said.
"I used to have significant criticism of Jimmy Carter, but
compared to Barack Obama and the damage he is doing to the
nation - it's a tragedy, a real tragedy, and we are going to pay
a hell of a price just trying to dig out from under his
presidency."
Liz Cheney, a former State Department official, last year
dropped her bid to unseat a Republican incumbent senator from
Wyoming, Michael Enzi, ending her first foray into national
politics because of what she said were family health issues.
(Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Eric Beech)