(Adds Christie response to probe)
By Barbara Goldberg and Margaret Chadbourn
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. investigators
are looking into whether embattled New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie misused about $2 million in Superstorm Sandy relief
funds for an ad campaign that put him in the spotlight in an
election year, officials said on Monday.
Already enmeshed in a scandal over snarled traffic at the
George Washington Bridge, Christie, a likely 2016 Republican
presidential contender, is now being audited by the Inspector
General at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,
an agency spokesman said.
The probe began after HUD received a request from
Congressman Frank Pallone Jr., a New Jersey Democrat, the
spokesman said.
The inspector is focusing on a federally financed $25
million marketing campaign intended to draw visitors back to the
Jersey Shore as the area struggled to rebuild from the damage
unleashed by Sandy in late 2012. The campaign included a
television commercial featuring Christie and his family that
cost $2 million more than a competing bid that would not have
featured them.
"It is inappropriate for taxpayer-funded dollars that are
critical to our state's recovery from this natural disaster to
fund commercials that could potentially benefit a political
campaign," Pallone said in an Aug. 8, 2013 letter requesting the
investigation.
In a statement responding to the probe, Christie's office
noted that HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan had lauded the campaign
and suggested that Pallone's request for an investigation was
motivated by political considerations.
"We're confident that any review will show that the ads were
a key part in helping New Jersey get back on its feet after
being struck by the worst storm in state history," said Christie
spokesman Colin Reed.
The winning ad, with the tag line that New Jersey was
"Stronger than the Storm," aired the following spring as
Christie headed into a re-election campaign to win a second
term.
Sandy devastated New York, New Jersey and other parts of the
East Coast on Oct. 29, 2012. The storm killed at least 159
people and damaged or destroyed more than 650,000 homes, many in
Pallone's district on the Jersey Shore, where the storm made
landfall.
"Had Governor Christie chosen the less-expensive firm, $2.2
million in federal disaster aid could have potentially been
directed elsewhere, for example, to provide 44 Sandy-impacted
homeowners $50,000 grants to raise their homes," Pallone said in
a press release.
NEW STATE PROBE
The Democratic-controlled state Assembly on Monday said it
had formed a new special investigatory committee with subpoena
power to probe the bridge incident, nicknamed "Bridgegate" by
local newspapers.
"The evidence that has come out in recent weeks makes clear
that this now goes above and beyond a transportation issue and
goes into the highest ranks of the executive branch," said
Assemblyman John Wisniewski. "A concerted and focused
investigation with increased resources is now needed."
E-mails released last week showed the massive September
traffic jam was orchestrated by Christie's staff, apparently as
political payback against the mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey, who
did not endorse Christie for re-election.
Other Democratic mayors who declined to endorse Christie
said they believe they were punished too. Jersey City Mayor
Steven Fulop said in a statement that Christie administration
officials began to cancel meetings with him abruptly after he
said no. WNYC radio reported that Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer said
after her refusal, her city got only 1 percent of the disaster
grants requested to rebuild after Sandy.
Christie last week fired a top aide who appeared to have
called for the closure of lanes leading to the George Washington
Bridge. He has denied knowledge of the his aide's role in
triggering the four-day incident, which paralyzed Fort Lee, on
the New Jersey side of the Hudson River.
News of the audit arrives on the eve of Christie's annual
State of the State address in Trenton on Tuesday, which kicks
off a second term he won in a landslide.
U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman, whose job
Christie held before being elected governor, has opened an
investigation of the decision to close the lanes.
The governor also faces a class-action lawsuit filed in
federal court on Thursday by Rosemarie Arnold, a lawyer who
charges local residents suffered financially from being trapped
in traffic.
(Additional reporting by Edith Honan in New York and Susan
Heavey in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler)