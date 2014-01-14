(Adds contempt probe of Port Authority official Wildstein)
By Barbara Goldberg and Margaret Chadbourn
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. investigators
are looking into whether embattled New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie misused about $2 million in Superstorm Sandy relief
funds for an ad campaign that put him in the spotlight in an
election year, officials said on Monday.
Already enmeshed in a scandal over snarled traffic at the
George Washington Bridge, Christie, a likely 2016 Republican
presidential contender, is now being audited by the Inspector
General at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,
an agency spokesman said.
The probe began after HUD received a request from
Congressman Frank Pallone Jr., a New Jersey Democrat, the
spokesman said.
The inspector is focusing on a federally financed $25
million marketing campaign intended to draw visitors back to the
Jersey Shore as the area struggled to rebuild from the damage
unleashed by Sandy in late 2012. The campaign included a
television commercial featuring Christie and his family that
cost $2 million more than a competing bid that would not have
featured them.
"It is inappropriate for taxpayer-funded dollars that are
critical to our state's recovery from this natural disaster to
fund commercials that could potentially benefit a political
campaign," Pallone said in an Aug. 8, 2013 letter requesting the
investigation.
In a statement responding to the probe, Christie's office
noted that HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan had lauded the ad
campaign and suggested that Pallone's request for an
investigation was motivated by political considerations.
"We're confident that any review will show that the ads were
a key part in helping New Jersey get back on its feet after
being struck by the worst storm in state history," said Christie
spokesman Colin Reed.
Sandy devastated New York, New Jersey and other parts of the
East Coast on Oct. 29, 2012. The storm killed at least 159
people and damaged or destroyed more than 650,000 homes, many in
Pallone's district on the Jersey Shore, where the storm made
landfall.
NEW STATE PROBE
The Democratic-controlled state Assembly on Monday said it
had formed a new special investigative committee with subpoena
power to probe the bridge incident, nicknamed "Bridgegate" by
local newspapers.
E-mails released last week showed the massive September
traffic jam was orchestrated by Christie's staff, apparently as
political payback against the mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey, who
did not endorse Christie for re-election.
"The evidence that has come out in recent weeks makes clear
that this now goes above and beyond a transportation issue and
goes into the highest ranks of the executive branch," said
Assemblyman John Wisniewski. "A concerted and focused
investigation with increased resources is now needed."
Christie has adamantly denied any knowledge of a scheme to
snarl traffic and there is nothing in the e-mails to suggest he
had any direct knowledge of the scheme.
The scandal could dent Christie's carefully cultivated image
as a get-things-done leader who puts the people ahead of
politics - an image enhanced by his easy re-election last year
in heavily Democratic New Jersey.
Without proof that Christie lied or knew that an aide was
behind the lane-closure plan, Republicans said it is unlikely to
be a factor by the time voters in Iowa, New Hampshire and South
Carolina begin to weigh in on the presidential race in early
2016.
Other Democratic mayors who declined to endorse Christie
said they believe they were punished too. Jersey City Mayor
Steven Fulop said in a statement that Christie administration
officials began to cancel meetings with him abruptly after he
said no.
Christie last week fired a top aide who appeared to have
called for the closure of lanes leading to the George Washington
Bridge. He has denied knowledge of the his aide's role in
triggering the four-day incident, which paralyzed Fort Lee, on
the New Jersey side of the Hudson River.
News of the Sandy funds audit arrives on the eve of
Christie's annual State of the State address in Trenton on
Tuesday, which kicks off a second term he won in a landslide.
U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman, whose job
Christie held before being elected governor, has opened an
investigation of the decision to close the lanes.
Assembly Deputy Speaker John Wisniewski said he had referred
contempt charges David Wildstein, a former Port Authority
employee at the center of the bridge scandal, to county
prosecutors after Wildstein declined to answer questions about
the scandal during an assembly hearing last week.
The governor also faces a class-action lawsuit filed in
federal court on Thursday by Rosemarie Arnold, a lawyer who
charges Fort Lee residents suffered financially from being
trapped in traffic.
(Additional reporting by Edith Honan in New York and Susan
Heavey in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler)