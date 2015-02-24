Feb 24 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has won agreement from the state's teachers union on a "roadmap" for addressing New Jersey's massive pension problem, a dramatic turn in a long-bitter relationship between the two camps.

Christie, a Republican weighing a bid for the White House in 2016, will reveal the development formally in his annual budget address on Tuesday afternoon in Trenton, the state capital, his office said in a statement.

Christie and the New Jersey Education Association have had an acrimonious relationship since he was elected governor in 2009, repeatedly clashing over his efforts to curtail benefits and overhaul tenure rules.

The development comes a day after Christie was dealt a setback by a state court judge, who ruled that his plan to cut $1.6 billion of contributions to the state retirement system violated the state constitution. The cuts were one of the lynchpins in his effort to close a $2.7 billion budget gap projected through fiscal 2015.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Writing by Dan Burns)