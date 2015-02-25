(Adds total budget figure, pensions information)
By Luciana Lopez
TRENTON, N.J. Feb 24 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie said he had struck a deal with the state's teachers on
a road map for pension reform while warning of a dire future if
other unions do not make similar commitments to cut the cost of
workers' retirement benefits.
But while Christie highlighted the deal during his fiscal
2016 budget address, the teachers' union said the governor was
overstating how far the discussion had gone.
The governor's office later acknowledged that more work
remained to be done on pension reform.
The agreement between Christie, a Republican weighing a 2016
bid for the White House, and the New Jersey Education
Association came despite a long-bitter relationship and
continuing uncertainty over many details.
"If we do not reform, next year we would be asked to spend
nearly $8 billion on pension and health benefits," said Christie
in his annual budget address on Tuesday afternoon in the state
capital. "Health costs alone consume nearly 10 percent of the
budget."
Rating agency Moody's has estimated that the U.S. public
pension gap has tripled to at least $2 trillion in less than a
decade - hurt by the 2008-9 crisis.
The teachers' union said it was "deeply disappointed that
Gov. Christie overstated the nature of the understanding we
reached with the (pension) commission," NJEA President Wendell
Steinhauer said in a statement.
"We have not agreed to any changes to pensions or health
benefits. We have only agreed to continue looking at all
solutions that may provide our members with more stable pensions
and affordable, high-quality health benefits," he added.
Christie and the teachers' union have had an acrimonious
relationship since he was elected in 2009, repeatedly clashing
over his efforts to curtail benefits and overhaul tenure rules.
The deal provided a glimmer of good news for Christie's 2016
ambitions, which has suffered from a defection of donors to
rivals like Jeb Bush and other setbacks.
Under proposals by a commission of pensions experts, the
union's existing pension plan would be frozen and replaced by a
new one. Christie said he hoped other unions would follow suit.
A memo posted to the pension commission's web site laid out
the "roadmap" of changes to the system, with a cover letter
signed by union executives and commission members.
The teachers' pension fund has a market value of $27 billion
and is 57 percent funded, according to a 2014 report by the
commission of pension experts. It has a projected depletion
date, when it is projected to be unable to cover payments, of
2027.
The $33.8 billion budget presentation came a day after a
state judge ruled that Christie's plan to cut $1.6 billion of
contributions to the state retirement system violated the state
constitution. The cuts were one of the lynchpins in his effort
to close a $2.7 billion budget gap projected through fiscal
2015.
Christie's budget forecast contributing $1.3 billion to
pensions in fiscal 2016, below the around $3 billion that a
previous pension reform would have called for in the fiscal
year.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing
by Dan Grebler, Christian Plumb and Jeremy Laurence)