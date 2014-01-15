By Edith Honan
TRENTON, N.J. Jan 14 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie offered a fresh apology and vowed to cooperate with an
investigation into a traffic scandal rocking his administration,
but mostly touted the state's bipartisan cooperation during a
key speech on Tuesday.
Christie, a charismatic conservative and an early
favorite in the Republican bid for the White House in 2016, used
his State of the State address to list his conservative policy
prescriptions, trying to leave two scandals behind.
"The last week has certainly tested this
administration. Mistakes were clearly made. And as a result, we
let down the people we are entrusted to serve," Christie said in
opening his annual address. "Without a doubt, we will cooperate
with all appropriate inquiries to ensure that this breach of
trust does not happen again."
Re-elected in a landslide victory last November, he faces
accusations that his aides orchestrated a bridge blocking to
punish a political opponent, coupled with new allegations,
pushed by a democratic lawmaker, over Christie's use of federal
storm aid.
Two sets of emails last week appeared to show that aides
planned lane closures for several days last September on a
stretch of highway leading to the George Washington Bridge,
which spans the Hudson River between New Jersey and Manhattan,
and then lied about it.
Christie has denied any knowledge of the plan to snarl
traffic at the bridge as political payback against the
Democratic mayor of nearby Fort Lee, New Jersey, for his refusal
to endorse Christie's gubernatorial bid.
The governor's speech mostly addressed the "Jersey Comeback"
- which Christie has long claimed has resulted in private sector
jobs growth and secured public-private investment in the Garden
State - and his cooperation with the Democrat-controlled state
legislature in this heavily Democratic state.
"No state in this country has shown more
bipartisan cooperation and governance over the last four years
than New Jersey, and our people are proud of it. Let's resolve
today that we will continue to put those people first. We will
do our jobs," Christie said.
"These are our achievements: Four balanced budgets.
Passed with bipartisan support. Pension reform and
tenure reform. Passed with bipartisan support. A cap on
property taxes. Passed with bipartisan support," Christie said.
"We acted, and we acted together."
Christie also gave a nod to an issue that was at the top
of his agenda in his first term - an across-the-board tax cut -
though he said he will wait to announce specific ideas when
he gives his budget address next month.
He also vowed to tackle abuses in the state pension system.
The state's economy has seen signs of improvement over
the last several months. Its unemployment rate experienced
the largest monthly drop on record in November, dropping 0.6
percentage point to 7.8 percent, according to the state labor
department.
Revenue has also been recovering steadily. In the first
five months of fiscal 2014, which began on July 1, New Jersey
took in 7.9 percent more revenue - from income, sales, corporate
and other taxes - than in the same period the previous fiscal
year. But that is still 1.2 percent, or $98 million, under
budget.
Still, the state's fiscal situation and Christie's ideas
for improving it could be overshadowed by his response to the
scandals and speculation about his political future.
Since taking office four years ago, Christie - a
former federal prosecutor - has built a national reputation as a
Republican capable of winning bipartisan support for his
conservative priorities, such as spending cuts, while repairing
New Jersey's reputation for corruption and graft.
TAKEN DOWN A PEG
A prolific fundraiser for GOP officials and
candidates across the country, Christie has taken on a
leadership role with the Republican Governor's Association. But
the brewing scandals threaten to tarnish that reputation and
Christie's national appeal.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed the bridge closure scandal
had taken a toll on Christie's image, with 26 percent of those
asked saying they were now less favorable toward him, compared
with 3 percent, who said they were more favorable, and 49
percent, whose view was the same.
More respondents believed he had a hand in the scandal,
with 31 percent saying they thought he was aware his
staff intentionally caused the traffic jam, compared with 28
percent, who said they believed his statements that he was in
the dark.
The poll included responses from 986 people contacted Jan.
10-14 and had a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.6
percentage points.
The poll showed Christie with effectively equal support
from Republicans and independents among possible GOP
candidates, backed by 18 percent of those asked,
narrowly leading Congressman Paul Ryan, who was favored by 17
percent of respondents, according to results from 771 polled
Jan. 10-14. That result had a credibility interval of plus or
minus 4.1 percentage points.
Democrats, who control both houses of the New Jersey
state legislature, have called a special session to address
the traffic scandal.
Meanwhile, a New Jersey Democrat has requested a
federal probe into the use of storm relief funds for an
advertising campaign, intended to draw visitors back to the
Jersey Shore, that featured Christie as he was seeking
re-election.
In a brief press conference following Christie's speech,
the state's Democratic leadership laid out their policy
differences with Christie on issues ranging from the state
pension to tax cuts. But they also echoed Christie's message
that officials needed to get on with the business of the state.
"We know everyone's fascinated by Bridgegate," Louis
Greenwald, the assembly Democratic leader, said in response to a
series of questions about the scandal. "New Jersey continued to
fall behind neighboring states and to languish."