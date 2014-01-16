NEW YORK Jan 16 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie said on Thursday he hired a law firm to help his office
as federal prosecutors probe whether U.S. law was broken when
one of his aides ordered an apparent politically motivated
traffic jam.
A star of the Republican party, Christie for the past week
has been dealing with a scandal since officials released e-mails
showing a top aide calling for lane closures on the George
Washington Bridge in evident retribution against the Democratic
mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey.
The governor's office said it had retained the law firm of
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP to help with an internal review and
to cooperate with an investigation announced last week by U.S.
Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman.
The outside attorneys will bring a "third-party perspective
to the situation, and they will be a valuable asset as we move
forward," Christie spokesman Michael Drewniak said in the
statement.
Randy Mastro will lead the outside legal team. During the
1990s, Mastro served as a deputy mayor to another moderate
Republican who would go on to have presidential aspirations:
former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Christie, widely considered a top contender for the White
House in 2016, said last week he would cooperate with the
federal probe of the unexpected shutdown over four days in
September of three local access lanes to the George Washington
Bridge linking New Jersey and New York City.
The move caused massive traffic jams in Fort Lee, angering
commuters and delaying school buses and ambulances.
E-mails released last week seemed to link two of Christie's
top aides to the decision to snarl traffic in Fort Lee in an
effort to punish the town's Democratic mayor for not supporting
the governor's re-election effort.
Christie has adamantly denied being part of the apparent
scheme and fired his deputy chief of staff, Bridget Anne Kelly,
and severed ties with former campaign manager Bill Stepien over
their apparent orchestration of the lane closures.
New Jersey lawmakers are also expanding their probe of the
scandal, which has become known as "Bridgegate." Both houses of
the state legislature scheduled special sessions on Thursday to
empanel committees with subpoena power to investigate the
closures and any further links to Christie's office.
Christie is also facing a review by the U.S. Department of
Housing and Urban Development over whether his administration
misused about $2 million in Superstorm Sandy relief funds for an
ad campaign that featured him and his family helping with
cleanup.
Christie said at a press conference last week that he was
"blindsided" by revelations that Kelly, one of his closest
advisers, had sent an e-mail in August saying: "Time for some
traffic problems in Fort Lee."
The man who received the e-mail, David Wildstein, a Christie
appointee at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey,
which oversees operations at the bridge, responded: "Got it."
Wildstein and his superior, Bill Baroni, also a Christie
appointee at the Port Authority, both resigned late last year
amid controversy over the closures.
(Additional reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Scott Malone
and Dan Grebler)