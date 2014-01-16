By Victoria Cavaliere
NEW YORK Jan 16 The administration of New
Jersey Governor Chris Christie has hired a high-powered legal
firm to help his office as federal prosecutors investigate
whether any laws were broken when a top aide ordered seemingly
politically motivated traffic jams.
Christie, a likely 2016 Republican White House contender,
turned to a former deputy of ex New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani,
another Republican with presidential aspirations, after
revelations that a former aide called for "traffic problems" at
the George Washington Bridge in apparent retribution against a
local Democratic mayor.
About 20 subpoenas were issued in the case on Thursday,
according to Democratic state Assembly member John Wisniewski.
They included some 17 people and three organizations, he said,
but no names would be disclosed until subpoenas are served.
He said Christie was not among those subpoenaed.
The governor's office said it retained the law firm of
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP to help with an internal review and
to cooperate with an investigation announced last week by U.S.
Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman.
Randy Mastro who in the 1990s served as chief of staff and
deputy mayor for operations to Giuliani will lead the team.
The outside attorneys will bring a "third-party perspective
to the situation, and they will be a valuable asset as we move
forward," Christie spokesman Michael Drewniak said in the
statement announcing the law firm's hiring.
Working for the Giuliani administration, Mastro led efforts
to clean up Times Square and rid organized crime from the city's
Fulton Fish Market, private carting industry and popular San
Gennaro Festival.
In private practice since then, he frequently took on the
administration of Giuliani's successor, Michael Bloomberg.
Gibson Dunn's partners charge $980 an hour on average,
according to a survey published by the National Law Journal.
Christie's statement indicated the administration has
retained the law firm, and a spokesman did not return calls
regarding whether it would be paid for with taxpayer or personal
funds.
CHRISTIE VOWS COOPERATION
The New Jersey governor said last week he would cooperate
with the federal probe into the abrupt four-day shutdown in
September of two local access lanes to the George Washington
Bridge linking New Jersey and New York City.
The move caused massive traffic jams in Fort Lee, angering
commuters and delaying school buses and ambulances.
E-mails released last week appeared to link two of
Christie's top aides to the decision to snarl traffic in Fort
Lee in an effort to punish the town's Democratic mayor for not
supporting the governor's re-election effort.
Christie has adamantly denied being part of the apparent
scheme and fired his deputy chief of staff, Bridget Anne Kelly,
and severed ties with former campaign manager Bill Stepien over
their seeming orchestration of the lane closures.
New Jersey lawmakers are also expanding their probe of the
scandal, which has become known as "Bridgegate." Both houses of
the state legislature scheduled special sessions on Thursday to
empanel committees with subpoena power to investigate the
closures and any further links to Christie's office.
An investigative panel commissioned by the state assembly
said on Thursday it would receive special legal assistance from
former Assistant U.S. Attorney Reid Schar, who was lead
investigator and prosecutor in both corruption trials of former
Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
Christie is also facing a review by the U.S. Department of
Housing and Urban Development over whether his administration
may have misused about $2 million in Superstorm Sandy relief
funds for an ad campaign that featured him and his family
helping with cleanup.
Christie said at a news conference last week that he was
"blindsided" by revelations that Kelly, one of his closest
advisers, had sent an e-mail in August saying: "Time for some
traffic problems in Fort Lee."
The recipient of that e-mail, David Wildstein, a Christie
appointee at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey,
which oversees operations at the bridge, responded: "Got it."
Wildstein and his superior, Bill Baroni, also a Christie
appointee at the Port Authority, both resigned late last year
amid controversy over the closures.