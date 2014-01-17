NEW YORK Jan 17 A New Jersey state Senate panel
is likely to issue subpoenas next week in its investigation into
traffic jams at the George Washington Bridge that were
apparently politically motivated, a source said on Friday.
Aides and allies of Christie were also among those targeted
by a separate panel convened by the state Assembly, which issued
20 subpoenas seeking information on Thursday in its own
investigation.
The Senate panel will meet on Wednesday to vote on the
subpoenas as it looks into the abrupt closing of access lanes to
the bridge in Fort Lee, New Jersey, in seeming retribution aimed
at the small city's Democratic mayor, who failed to endorse
Governor Chris Christie's re-election bid last year, the source
said.
The bridge scandal surrounding the Republican governor, who
is thought to be weighing a bid for the White House in 2016,
broke open last week with the public release of emails showing
a top Christie aide, Bridget Anne Kelly, appearing to order up
traffic problems in Fort Lee.
Four days of hours-long jams in September left commuters
fuming and delayed school buses and emergency vehicles.
Among those getting subpoenas from the Assembly panel are
Kelly, who was fired last week by Christie, his former campaign
manager, Bill Stepien, press spokesman Michael Drewniak and Port
Authority Executive Director Patrick Foye, according to the
source.
Foye, who ordered the lanes reopened, said in publicly
released emails that he believed the closings violated state and
federal law.
The source said the first subpoenas from the Senate panel
are likely to be issued on Wednesday or Thursday.
NBC News, citing an unnamed source, said Christie's
re-election campaign organization also was issued an Assembly
subpoena, as was David Samson, chairman of the Port Authority of
New York and New Jersey, which oversees the busy bridge, which
spans the Hudson River connecting New York and New Jersey.
Several other members of Christie's staff also received
subpoenas seeking information in the case, the source said.
Along with the two state legislative panels, the U.S.
Attorney's Office in New Jersey is investigating the lane
closings.
On Thursday, the Christie administration, which says it is
cooperating fully with the probes, hired outside legal counsel.
Christie has adamantly denied being part of the apparent
scheme, saying it left him blind-sided and humiliated.
He was not among those getting subpoenaed, the head of the
Assembly panel, Democrat John Wisniewski, said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Edith Honan and Ellen Wulfhorst; Writing by Ellen
Wulfhorst; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)