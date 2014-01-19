By Victoria Cavaliere and Edith Honan
Jan 18 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, whose
administration is facing allegations about abusing its power,
came under fire again on Saturday when a local mayor said she
was denied storm relief money because she would not back a
development deal pushed by people close to the governor.
The claim by Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer was the latest in a
string of accusations made by Democratic lawmakers aimed at top
aides to Christie - a Republican Party star and a likely
candidate for the White House in 2016.
A spokesman for Christie called Zimmer's claims
"categorically false." But the charge added to a mounting list
of problems facing the charismatic Republican.
The Christie administration is facing investigations by
federal prosecutors and both houses of the state legislature for
its role in massive traffic jams over four days in September
near the busy George Washington Bridge, which spans the Hudson
River connecting New Jersey and Manhattan.
The closures in the borough of Fort Lee, which delayed
commuters and slowed school buses and emergency vehicles,
appears to have been orchestrated as punishment for its
Democratic mayor who declined to endorse Christie's re-election.
There is no evidence Christie had direct knowledge of any
scheme, and he has described himself as blindsided and
heartbroken by the actions of some of his top aides, two of whom
have been dismissed for their roles in the lane closures.
Federal officials are also reviewing Christie's use of about
$2 million in Superstorm Sandy relief funds for a tourism
campaign that features him and his family. New Jersey Democratic
Rep. Frank Pallone requested the probe, saying he was concerned
about the bidding process for the marketing campaign.
"A PRODUCTIVE RELATIONSHIP"
The city of Hoboken, just across the Hudson River from
Manhattan, was largely flooded when Sandy crashed into the state
in late 2012. But Zimmer told MSNBC television on Saturday that
Hoboken has received only a small part of the $127 million in
recovery money it requested after the storm.
She said two of Christie's aides told her the money would be
delayed unless she approved a redevelopment project championed
by people close to Christie.
"The bottom line is, it's not fair for the governor to hold
Sandy funds hostage for the City of Hoboken because he wants me
to give back to one private developer," Zimmer, elected in 2009,
said Saturday on "Up With Steve Kornacki."
Christie's office released a series of tweets by Zimmer, in
which she praised the governor for his response during Sandy.
Another tweet by Zimmer in August 2013 said: "To be clear I am
very glad Governor Christie has been our Gov."
"The governor and Mayor Zimmer have had a productive
relationship," said Colin Reed, a Christie spokesman. "It's very
clear partisan politics are at play here as Democratic mayors
with a political axe to grind come out of the woodwork."
The two New Jersey lawmakers leading the separate probes
into the so-called "Bridgegate" scandal released statements
Saturday saying the accusations made by Zimmer raise new
questions about abuse of power by the Christie administration.
Both state Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, whose
district includes Fort Lee where traffic was snarled, and New
Jersey Assemblyman John Wisniewski said they were going to
pursue all relevant facts in Zimmer's claims.
"This is a serious allegation that, if true, reveals another
abuse of power by the administration," Weinberg said.
Nearly two dozen New Jersey officials, including much of
Christie's inner circle, were served with subpoenas on Friday in
connection to the lane closures.
ROCKEFELLER GROUP
Zimmer told MSNBC she had not come forward with her
allegations against the governor's office earlier because she
was trying to protect the residents of Hoboken.
She said was approached by Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno
and Richard Constable, Christie's community affairs
commissioner, in May 2013 and told she needed to move ahead with
a redevelopment project awarded to the Rockefeller Group, a New
York developer, to revamp a stretch of Hoboken, which is across
the river from Manhattan.
Zimmer said Constable told her, "If you move that forward,
the money would start flowing to you."
Zimmer said Guadagno told her "I know it's not right. I know
these things should not be connected but they are."
Constable's office adamantly dismissed Zimmer's claims.
A spokesman for the Rockefeller Group said the company had
no knowledge of Zimmer's claims and that it "had not filed any
development applications for review or approval," he said.
Zimmer said Hoboken has seen little Sandy recovery money,
limited to $142,000 for a backup generator plus $200,000 in
recovery grants.
Christie's office said Hoboken was due nearly $70 million in
still unreleased federal aid and had received more than $6
million.
Christie is in Florida this weekend for fundraisers for
Republican Governor Rick Scott. It is Christie's first political
trip since the bridge scandal and is viewed as a test of donor
confidence in his potential presidential bid in 2016.