By Edith Honan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 23 The U.S. Attorney's Office in
New Jersey has issued subpoenas to Governor Chris Christie's
campaign and the state Republican Party for documents related to
George Washington Bridge access lane closures, a lawyer for both
groups said on Thursday.
Federal prosecutors are looking into the incident in
September when top Christie aides are believed to have
orchestrated huge traffic jams, apparently to settle a political
score during the governor's re-election campaign.
Many see Christie as a top Republican contender for the
White House in 2016.
The governor has said he had no direct knowledge of the
bridge incident, which is also under investigation by a state
legislative committee.
Earlier this month, Christie fired his deputy chief of
staff, Bridget Kelly, for her role in the so-called "Bridegate"
scandal. Two top Christie appointees to the Port Authority of
New York and New Jersey, Bill Baroni and David Wildstein, have
resigned their positions.
The lawyer, Mark Sheridan, said the subpoenas included
emails involving Kelly, Baroni and Wildstein.
Asked for comment on the subpoenas, Rebekah Carmichael,
spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor, said, "Our office can
neither confirm nor deny taking specific investigative actions."
(Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan
Oatis)