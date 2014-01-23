(Adds background on Christie and other allegations, paragraphs
By Edith Honan
NEW YORK Jan 23 The U.S. Attorney's Office in
New Jersey has issued subpoenas to Governor Chris Christie's
campaign and the state Republican Party for documents related to
George Washington Bridge access lane closures, a lawyer for both
groups said on Thursday.
Federal prosecutors are looking into the incident in
September in which a trail of emails has linked top Christie
aides to huge traffic jams, apparently orchestrated to settle a
political score during the governor's re-election campaign.
Christie, seen as a top Republican contender for the White
House in 2016, has said he had no direct knowledge of the bridge
incident, which is also under investigation by a state
legislative committee.
In recent weeks, Democrats have made other allegations about
the behavior of those close to Christie, a brash and charismatic
executive who won re-election in a landslide after voters in
this heavily Democratic state gave him high marks for his
aggressive response to Superstorm Sandy in late 2012.
Hoboken Mayor Dawn Zimmer has come forward charging that
Christie withheld storm recovery funds for political reasons.
Congressman Frank Pallone requested a probe into a marketing
campaign designed to draw visitors to the Jersey Shore after the
storm that prominently featured Christie.
Christie's office has strongly denied any improper actions
in either case.
Earlier this month, Christie fired his deputy chief of
staff, Bridget Kelly, for her role in the so-called "Bridgegate"
scandal. Two top Christie appointees to the Port Authority of
New York and New Jersey, Bill Baroni and David Wildstein, have
resigned their positions.
The lawyer for Christie's campaign and the Republican party
of New Jersey, Mark Sheridan, said the subpoenas also included
emails involving Kelly, Baroni and Wildstein.
Asked for comment on the subpoenas, Rebekah Carmichael,
spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor, said: "Our office can
neither confirm nor deny taking specific investigative actions."
(Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Scott Malone, Jonathan
Oatis and David Gregorio)