NEW YORK Feb 3 Top aides to New Jersey Governor
Chris Christie face a deadline on Monday to reply to document
subpoenas made by state lawmakers investigating a traffic
scandal that has threatened the Republican governor's political
future.
Lawmakers are investigating an incident from last September,
at the height of Christie's re-election campaign, in which aides
to Christie ordered access lanes from the town of Fort Lee to
the busy George Washington Bridge closed, creating a massive,
four-day traffic jam. The closures came after the mayor of Fort
Lee, a Democrat, declined to endorse Christie's re-election bid.
Christie, who is widely seen as a leading Republican
candidate for the White House in 2016, has said he was unaware
of his aides' actions and has severed ties with several over
their roles. Still, the scandal has hurt his image and polls
show him losing ground as a potential presidential contender.
The Democrat-controlled state legislature has opened a
probe, and has served subpoenas on Christie appointees at the
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees the
bridge, Christie's top aides and his re-election campaign.
The U.S. attorney for New Jersey, Paul Fishman, also has
opened an investigation into the traffic jam, which slowed
school buses and emergency vehicles.
The state legislature had set a Monday deadline for several
of Christie's aides to reply to subpoenas for documents.
According to local media, some of the governor's aides have
requested more time to comply with the demand.
On Sunday, one of the aides served with a subpoena,
Christie's director of intergovernmental affairs, Christina
Renna, said through her lawyer that she had resigned. In a
statement, Renna said her departure was long planned so she
could "pursue an opportunity in the private sector."
According to publicly released records, Bridget Kelly, the
governor's deputy chief of staff, wrote to Port Authority
executive David Wildstein: "Time for some traffic problems in
Fort Lee." Wildstein, a Christie appointee, replied: "Got it."
Christie fired Kelly last month over her roll in the
incident, and Wildstein resigned his post.
In a separate email that began after the traffic jam had
begun, Renna relayed complaints from the mayor of Fort Lee,
whose town sits on the New Jersey side of the bridge, on to
Kelly. In a Sept. 12 email, Renna wrote that emergency
responders were "having a terrible time maneuvering the
traffic," and that "there is a feeling in town that it is
government retribution for something."
WILDSTEIN LETTER
While Christie has not been directly implicated in the
scandal, problems continue to mount.
The Democratic mayor of Hoboken has charged that people
close to the governor withheld storm aid as a condition of the
city supporting a development deal. The administration has
denied the charge.
Last week, David Wildstein, who personally oversaw the lane
closures, told the authority "evidence exists" Christie knew
about the lane closures. Wildstein resigned from the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey late last year amid the
growing probe.
Over the weekend, Christie's office reasserted the governor
had no knowledge of the lane closures and, in an email sent to
supporters, challenged Wildstein's credibility.
"Bottom line - David Wildstein will do and say anything to
save David Wildstein," said the email, which was posted on the
political news website Politico.com and confirmed as authentic
by a spokesman for the governor.
Wildstein's lawyer, Alan Zegas, did not immediately respond
to a request for comment about the email.
As Sunday's Super Bowl put New Jersey in the national
spotlight, the Democratic National Committee launched an online
video ad comparing Christie to a struggling football player.
"They say he's unstoppable ... unless he chokes," the ad
intones, juxtaposing football images with video clips of news
coverage of Christie, before and after the scandal broke. "It's
just the first quarter. It's going to be a long game."
Christie's approval rating among New Jersey voters, at 65
percent just before he was re-elected last year, slid to 46
percent, a Rutgers-Eagleton Poll released last month showed.