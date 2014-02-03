By Edith Honan
NEW YORK Feb 3 New Jersey lawmakers
investigating a widening traffic scandal that threatens the
political ambitions of Republican Governor Chris Christie said
on Monday they had begun to receive some of the documents under
subpoena for their probe.
A committee of lawmakers had issued the orders to a number
of Christie's top aides, who faced a Monday deadline. The
lawmakers did not give details of the documents they had
received, and said in a statement that many people had been
granted extensions "as is typical in such situations."
The lawmakers are investigating the September lane closures
in Fort Lee, New Jersey, to the busy George Washington Bridge,
which caused four days of traffic jams in the town across the
river from New York City. The closures, which were ordered by
Christie's aides, came after the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee
declined to endorse Christie's re-election bid.
Christie, who is widely seen as a leading Republican
candidate for the White House in 2016, has said he was unaware
of his aides' actions and sacked his deputy chief of staff in
connection with the lane closures. Still, the scandal has hurt
his image and polls show him losing ground as a potential
presidential contender.
The Democrat-controlled state legislature has served
subpoenas on Christie appointees at the Port Authority of New
York and New Jersey, which oversees the bridge, Christie's top
aides and his re-election campaign.
The U.S. attorney for New Jersey also has opened an
investigation into the traffic jam, which slowed school buses
and emergency vehicles.
An aide served with a subpoena, Christie's director of
intergovernmental affairs, Christina Renna, said on Sunday
through her lawyer that she had resigned. In a statement, Renna
said her departure was long planned so she could "pursue an
opportunity in the private sector."
WILDSTEIN LETTER
While Christie has not been directly implicated in the
scandal, he has struggled to counter questions about his
truthfulness and the tactics of his administration.
The Democratic mayor of Hoboken has said that people close
to the governor withheld storm aid as a condition of the city
supporting a development deal. The administration has denied the
allegation.
Last week, David Wildstein, who personally oversaw the lane
closures, told Port Authority that "evidence exists" Christie
knew about the lane closures. Wildstein resigned from the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey late last year.
Wildstein offered no details, and over the weekend,
Christie's office launched a counter-attack challenging his
credibility.
"Bottom line -- David Wildstein will do and say anything to
save David Wildstein," Christie's office said in an email to
supporters.
Wildstein's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
As Sunday's Super Bowl put New Jersey in the national
spotlight, the Democratic National Committee launched an online
video ad comparing Christie to a struggling football player.
"They say he's unstoppable ... unless he chokes," the ad
intoned, juxtaposing football images with video clips of news
coverage of Christie, before and after the scandal broke. "It's
just the first quarter. It's going to be a long game."
Christie's approval rating among New Jersey voters, at 65
percent just before his re-election last year, has slid to 46
percent, a Rutgers-Eagleton Poll released last month showed.