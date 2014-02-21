(Refiles to remove extraneous word in third from last
paragraph)
By Ellen Wulfhorst
MANCHESTER, N.H. Feb 21 Sipping his breakfast
coffee in a cozy booth at Chez Vachon, a New Hampshire cafe
favored by political junkies and a regular stop for aspirants on
the campaign trail to the White House, Bill McEvoy debated the
presidential future of Republican Chris Christie.
"If they can prove that he lied, then he's out," said
McEvoy, 71, referring to the so-called Bridgegate scandal that
has dogged Christie for weeks and raised questions about whether
his administration orchestrated massive traffic jams as
political payback.
Short of that, McEvoy said, "I think he can come out of it
looking good."
While Christie has seen support tumble in national polls
since the controversy erupted, interviews with more than two
dozen voters and party activists in New Hampshire, Iowa and
South Carolina - the initial proving grounds for presidential
candidates - suggest he may yet be able to overcome the scandal.
What many said they want from Christie is time and
attention, a display of hands-on, retail politicking ahead of
the first caucus in Iowa and the first two primaries, in New
Hampshire and in South Carolina.
In Iowa, A.J. Spiker, chairman of the state Republican
Party, compared Christie to Mitt Romney, who was criticized for
health-care reforms he helped pass as governor of Massachusetts.
Conservatives denounced "Romneycare" as a prototype for
President Obama's health-care policy, yet Romney won the Iowa
caucus and the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.
"People can do well here - if they come and they work the
state and they talk to the people," Spiker said. "I would say if
Romney can overcome 'Romneycare,' if everything we know about
the bridge scandal is public, then Christie should be able to
overcome that."
Besides, he added, the Iowa caucus is roughly two years
away. "A lot happens in two years," he said.
EMBARRASSED AND HUMILIATED
Christie has denied knowledge of the closure of three
traffic lanes at the busy George Washington Bridge five months
ago, which blew up into a scandal in January with the release of
emails showing some of his aides and appointees may have
orchestrated the snarl as political payback against a local
mayor.
State and federal officials are investigating the incident.
While a contrite Christie held a nearly two-hour-long news
conference soon after news of the scandal broke, claiming lack
of knowledge about the plot and describing himself as
embarrassed and humiliated by his staff, the imbroglio has
dented his political standing.
Only 22 percent of voters in an NBC News/Wall Street Journal
survey held a favorable view of Christie in late January, down
from 33 percent in October.
A poll by the University of New Hampshire showed that a
third of the state's Republican primary voters were less likely
to vote for Christie because of the scandal. But nearly all of
the rest said it had little impact on their view.
An early proving ground in the presidential race, New
Hampshire has accurately picked the Democratic and Republican
winning nominees in three-quarters of the contests in the last
50 years.
Candidates campaigning in the state are exposed to grueling
media attention and pointed questions from voters who demand
face time during informal stops at local businesses such as
Manchester's bustling Chez Vachon.
That may benefit Christie, whose straight-forward,
no-nonsense style has made him a national political force and
will likely play well with New Hampshire voters, said Alan
Glassman, chairman of the Belknap County Republican Committee
"There's an astuteness on their part," Glassman said of his
fellow state Republicans. "They can tell whether somebody's
trying to pull the wool over their eyes."
Another political aficionado at Chez Vachon was retired
trucker Henry Fitts, who boasts of never missing a chance to
vote. At 71, he has seen plenty from his seat at the landmark
diner and says he thinks the tempest will teach Christie to be a
better candidate and help tamp down his reputation as a bully.
"I think he's going to come out cleaner than previously,"
said Fitts. "He's going to look a lot more sensitive when it's
all done."
New Hampshire's primary is often fueled by the state's large
bloc of independents, who can vote in either party's primary.
After Iowa and New Hampshire, Christie, if he runs, would
next move to South Carolina, the first contest of the primary
season held in a southern state.
South Carolina's scorecard is nearly perfect in choosing the
Republican nominee. The winner there has gone on to claim the
party nomination every time, with one exception, since the
state's primary began in 1980.
Candidates there face a formidable force of social and
religious conservatives, which may prove to be a bigger
challenge for Christie than overcoming a traffic scandal 700
miles to the north, local voters said.
"I do not like him as a candidate for president," said
Debbie Jones, 60, who lives on Isle of Palms and is active in
the county Republican Party.
"It has nothing to do with Bridgegate, but everything to do
with being another of the Republicans who don't follow
conservative beliefs and follow our Constitution," she said.
(Additional reporting by Harriet McLeod in Charleston, South
Carolina; Editing by Gunna Dickson)