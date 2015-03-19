WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. federal prosecutors
have issued a new subpoena seeking evidence of claims that New
Jersey Governor Chris Christie's Republican administration
deliberately snarled traffic on the George Washington Bridge as
political retaliation against the Democratic mayor of Jersey
City, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Citing a person familiar with the matter, the paper said the
subpoena issued this week to the Port Authority of New York and
New Jersey seeks records from a broad range of former authority
officials regarding their interactions with Jersey City,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
