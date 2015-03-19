(Adds new source)
By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. federal prosecutors have
issued a new subpoena into whether New Jersey Gov. Chris
Christie's office had tried to extract political support from
the Democratic mayor of Jersey City, a source familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
The source requested anonymity because of the sensitive
nature of the situation. The news was first reported by the Wall
Street Journal.
A subpoena issued this week to the Port Authority of New
York and New Jersey seeks records from a broad range of former
authority officials regarding their interactions with Jersey
City, the Journal said.
The Port Authority, Christie's office and the U.S.
attorney's office declined to comment.
The Port Authority, which runs the George Washington Bridge,
is at the center of the so-called Bridgegate scandal, in which
four days of lane closures in Fort Lee in 2013 caused massive
snarls delaying school buses, ambulances and commuters on the
New Jersey-Manhattan crossing.
Speculation swirled that the closures were payback after the
Democratic mayor of Fort Lee refused to support Christie's bid
for re-election.
Christie has consistently maintained that he was not
involved in the lane closures.
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has said the governor's
office punished him by cutting off contact after he declined to
endorse Christie. Christie's office has said Fulop's accusations
are "partisan politics."
The subpoena could be another obstacle in Christie's
campaign for the 2016 presidential election. The governor, known
for speaking bluntly, has been blamed for New Jersey's weak
economic recovery and drawn criticism for his comments on
vaccinations.
Christie has suffered in polls in recent weeks, including in
his home state.
U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman, whose job Christie held before
being elected governor, has been probing the decision to close
the bridge lanes.
(Additional reporting by Sandra Maler and Luciana Lopez;
Editing by Richard Chang)