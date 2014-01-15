NEW YORK Jan 15 New Jersey voters do not blame
Governor Chris Christie for an epic September traffic jam on one
of the world's busiest bridges, but think the scandal will hurt
his chances as a 2016 presidential contender, a poll released on
Wednesday found.
The prominent U.S. Republican's repeated apologies for the
four-day tie-up has softened his image with voters who recently
reelected him to a second term, earning him one of the lowest
"bully" scores recorded in a poll by Quinnipiac University.
Fully 50 percent of respondents polled believed Christie's
statement he did not know that a top aide, who he has since
fired, called for the closure of three lanes on the George
Washington Bridge possibly as political payback to the
Democratic mayor of Fort Lee.
Just 41 percent of the 1,207 voters polled Jan. 10-13, after
the release of e-mails tying the aide to the scandal dubbed
"Bridgegate" by local media, did not believe Christie's
assertions that he did not know his staff had been involved.
Some 54 percent of voters regarded the former federal
prosecutor as more of a leader than a bully, with 40 percent
labeling him a bully. Quinnipiac first asked that question in
2010.
The poll found 49 percent of those polled said the scandal
could damage the rising star in the Republican Party in his
expected 2016 run for the White House, with 38 percent saying
the scandal will have no impact.
"Christie for President? This scandal hurts his chances,
both Democrats and Republicans think," said Maurice Carroll,
director of the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute.
The Quinnipiac poll had a margin of error of plus or minus
2.8 percentage points.
The findings differ from those found in a Reuters/Ipsos poll
released on Tuesday. That showed the bridge closure scandal
had taken a toll on Christie's image, with 26 percent of those
asked saying they were now less favorable toward him, compared
with 3 percent, who said they were more favorable.
More respondents to the Reuters/Ipsos poll believed he had a
hand in the closures, with 31 percent saying they thought he was
aware his staff intentionally caused the traffic jam, compared
with 28 percent who said they believed his statements that he
was in the dark.
'TOLL BOOTHS OF GLORY'
Tabloid newspapers and late night talk show hosts feasted on
the scandal, with Jimmy Fallon enlisting New Jersey-raised rock
star Bruce Springsteen, who Christie has said he adores, to riff
on the lane closures in a song called "We're stuck in Governor
Chris Christie's Fort Lee, New Jersey traffic jam".
Sung to the tune of Springsteen's "Born to Run", it begins,
"In the day we sweated out on the streets, stuck in traffic on
the GWB".
Fallon sang: "They shut down the toll booths of glory, cause
we didn't endorse Christie ... Whoa, baby this Bridgegate was
just payback."
Springsteen joined in: "You got Wall Street masters stuck
cheek-to-cheek with blue collared truckers and man, I really
gotta take a leak. But I can't. I'm stuck in Governor Chris
Christie's Fort Lee, New Jersey, traffic jam!"
