By Gabriel Debenedetti
| WASHINGTON, June 5
WASHINGTON, June 5 When likely Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton kicks off the tour to
promote her new memoir on Tuesday, she will follow the well-worn
path of other politicians, including President Barack Obama and
Republican Mitt Romney, who have published books before pursuing
the White House.
"Hard Choices," Clinton's fifth book with publisher Simon
and Schuster, will give the former secretary of state a chance
to shape the debate about her record in the Obama
administration, and reintroduce herself to voters as she tours
the country.
A publicity blitz for the book, characterized by pundits as
a kick-off to a possible 2016 presidential run, will include
stops in New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles,
Denver, San Diego, San Francisco and Austin, Texas, as well as
Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta.
Clinton's memoir comes near the beginning of campaign book
season, a traditional step on the path to the White House. "Hard
Choices" will come two months after books by two other
politicians who may consider presidential bids, Massachusetts
Democrat Elizabeth Warren and Pennsylvania Republican Rick
Santorum.
Memoirs from other possible contenders are in the works. New
York Democrat Andrew Cuomo will come out with his soon, and
Republicans Ted Cruz and Mike Huckabee have signed deals for
pre-2016 books.
Most political books generate lackluster sales, but
publishers rush to print such books, in part because of the
media buzz they generate. The one by Clinton, however, is likely
to be an exception, given her celebrity status as a former first
lady, former senator and former secretary of state.
Adam Bellow, editor of Broadside, a HarperCollins imprint
for conservative nonfiction, said he met with every Republican
contender about their books before the 2012 election - including
former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who did not run then but may
join the 2016 race.
Keith Urbahn, an agent who helped Cruz clinch an April deal
with HarperCollins reportedly worth $1.5 million, said he had
negotiated with other potential conservative candidates as well.
Clinton's advance for "Living History," her last book, was
reportedly $8 million. Robert Barnett, her agent for "Hard
Choices," declined to comment on the latest book.
Clinton's book rollout has included an excerpt about her
mother published online by Vogue magazine in May, plus a series
of planned interviews with television networks and glossy
magazines. She will also defend her diplomatic record in front
of large audiences, just as Republicans criticize her so-called
reset of relations with Russia and her handling of the 2012
attack on a diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya.
This type of memoir, covering a specific period, differs
from most pre-campaign books, which are often biographical and
offer prescriptions for fixing the country's ills. "Hard
Choices" gives Clinton a chance to respond in print to attacks
on her record.
From a publishing standpoint, Clinton's book is likely to be
a "slam dunk," Bellow said.
"Hillary is a political celebrity. She has published
bestsellers before. It's not a bad bet from a publisher's point
of view, whether she runs or not," Bellow said of the memoir.
(Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Caren Bohan and
Steve Orlofaky)