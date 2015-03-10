March 9 Top Democratic donors say they are
unfazed by the disclosure that Hillary Clinton conducted State
Department business on a personal email account, although
several said she could fend off Republican criticism by
addressing the issue head-on and announcing her candidacy for
president.
The presumed front-runner for the Democratic Party's 2016
presidential nomination had generally avoided controversy until
the email issue emerged. It has sparked Republican claims that
she was being secretive and could have posed a security threat.
"Do I think it will affect her fundraising? I doubt it,"
said Miami physician and Democratic bundler J.P. Austin. "She's
the front-runner. She's still the person to beat."
Lena Kennedy, a Pasadena donor and bundler, added: "I just
think Hillary needs to address the questions, and then we need
to move on."
Clinton is expected to address the issue publicly this week.
Last week, as the tempest over the emails grew, the former
Secretary of State announced on Twitter that she had asked the
State Department to release the 55,000 emails she had previously
turned over as a part of the Department's request for records
from all former secretaries of state.
On Monday, Reuters interviewed 13, randomly selected
political activists who are among the Democratic Party's top
donors and bundlers - donors who gather other donations together
to amplify the funding impact. Half were avowed Clinton
supporters, two hope Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren
would run, and the remainder were undecided.
Although they acknowledged the emails could potentially
contain surprises, none felt Clinton's reputation would be
damaged by what has been disclosed so far.
Democratic donors told Reuters their view of Clinton had not
been affected. Nearly all said that although they preferred a
contested primary because it strengthens the eventual victor,
they still believed Clinton would ultimately secure the
Democratic presidential nomination for 2016.
Most also said it was unlikely that a strong enough
challenger would emerge who could siphon away a significant
amount of cash from Clinton.
"I think the big takeaway from my conversations has been a
general feeling amongst the network of which I'm a part that she
should hurry up and announce," said Allan Berliant, a Cincinnati
bundler who has been talking with potential donors.
Many donors pointed out that the election is still a year
and a half away and that the presumed front-runners have yet to
officially declare their candidacies.
"I think it's a dumb issue," Gerald Acker, a Michigan lawyer
who was among President Barack Obama's most prolific bundlers in
2012, said of the email concerns. "Colin Powell did the exact
same thing.
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who also had a
private email account during his tenure, said in a television
interview Sunday that he had not retained any of his records so
he could not hand them over. Other presidential hopefuls, such
as Republicans Jeb Bush and Scott Walker, also had private email
accounts while holding elected office, although neither position
was at the federal level.
Republicans have accused Clinton of using her personal email
account to avoid the archiving of her communications on
government servers. They also contend the use of a
non-government account potentially have posed a security risk by
leaving her communications more vulnerable to hacking.
The Obama White House has made it clear that its guidance to
officials was to use government email addresses, not personal
ones, for government business. The White House said on Monday
that Obama had received emails from Clinton's personal email
address over several years but he was not aware of how the
server had been set up.
