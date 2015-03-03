(Adds State Department response, background on Clinton
campaign)
WASHINGTON, March 2 Former U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton may have violated federal records laws by
using a personal email account for all of her work messages, the
New York Times reported on Monday.
The newspaper said the likely Democratic presidential
candidate conducted all her official business during her
four-year tenure at the State Department on a private email
account.
It added that Clinton, who stepped down as secretary of
state in 2013, recently handed over 55,000 pages of emails to
the State Department in response to a department effort to
comply with record-keeping practices.
Federal law says letters and emails written and received by
federal officials are government records that must be retained,
according to the paper. Regulations at the time Clinton served
as secretary of state called for emails on personal accounts to
be preserved as well, the paper said.
The Times said most experts believed private email accounts
should only be used for official government business in
emergencies, according to the Times.
A spokesman for Clinton told the Times that Clinton was
complying with the "letter and spirit of the rules" and had
expected her emails would be retained. He declined to detail why
she chose to conduct business from her personal account, the
Times said.
Responding to the report, State Department spokeswoman Marie
Harf said the department last year asked former secretaries of
state through their representatives to submit any records in
their possession to improve record-keeping and management.
"In response to our request, Secretary Clinton provided the
department with emails spanning her time at the department,"
Harf said in a statement.
Clinton's spokesman could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Clinton is widely considered the front-runner for next
year's Democratic presidential nomination if she decides to
enter the race.
Her inner circle is currently discussing accelerating the
formation of a campaign organization to April or May instead of
waiting until the summer.
With no definite opponents to the democratic presidential
nomination, Clinton has felt no rush to jump into the race, but
having a campaign team in place would allow her to respond
forcefully to various accusations fired her way.
It would also allow her to raise the millions of dollars
needed for a campaign.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert. Additional reporting by Lesley
Wroughton and Steve Holland.; Editing by Peter Cooney and Nick
Macfie)