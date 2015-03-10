(Adds details, quotes)

WASHINGTON, March 10 The U.S. State Department will make Hillary Clinton's emails publicly available on a website after a review that is expected to take months, a department spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The public release of those emails from Clinton's tenure as secretary of state will follow procedures for the public release of government information and be redacted accordingly, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a daily briefing, referring to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The review, involving some 55,000 pages of electronic correspondence, is expected to take months, Psaki said.

Controversy has surrounded Clinton, the presumed Democratic front-runner in the 2016 presidential contest, over her use of private, rather than government, email during her tenure as secretary of state for President Barack Obama.

Clinton is expected to address her email use in a hastily arranged press availability later on Tuesday.

Psaki said she did not have a cost estimate for the review but that media reports that it would cost millions of dollars were overstated.

The emails would be released "in one batch" at the end of the State Department's review, Psaki said, adding that it would release information on the actual website that will be used soon. The release also will include 300 reviewed emails requested by and already sent to the congressional committee investigating the 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic facility in Libya, she said.

They will be redacted using FOIA standards, she added, blocking any information related to national security, personal privacy, privilege and trade secrets.

Psaki said the department would soon release the text of its letter sent to other former secretaries of state, including Condoleezza Rice and Colin Powell, both of whom served under Republican President George W. Bush. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler and Bill Trott)