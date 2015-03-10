WASHINGTON, March 10 A review of former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's emails performed by her staff turned up just one email with an official from a foreign government, Britain, Clinton's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Clinton's office reviewed the emails sent from her personal account in order to identify work-related records to turn over to the State Department. She mainly communicated with foreign officials by phone or in person, not via email, her office said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Jonathan Allen; Editing by Sandra Maler)