By Gabriel Debenedetti
| CORAL GABLES, Florida
CORAL GABLES, Florida Feb 28 Hillary Clinton
has not announced whether she's running for president in 2016.
But when she and the road show that inevitably follows her
arrived at the University of Miami, an official declaration
seemed a mere formality.
In a scene with all the makings of a campaign appearance, a
line of Miami students waiting to get into Clinton's speech
snaked around the university's arena hours before her arrival on
Wednesday. When she arrived, it was with the heavy protection
she retains as a former secretary of state and the wife of a
former president, Bill Clinton.
Outside the arena, Ready for Hillary, an independent
pro-Clinton group that has recruited veterans of President
Barack Obama's campaigns, was signing up supporters. By the time
Clinton's speech began, there were "Ready For Hillary" signs and
stickers throughout the crowd of an estimated 6,000 - including
at least 3,200 students.
Clinton's remarks were not surprising - a call for students
to get involved in their communities, and support for Obama's
healthcare overhaul, Arizona Governor Jan Brewer's veto of
anti-gay legislation, democracy in Venezuela and the continued
removal of chemical weapons from Syria.
As usual, she was coy about the prospect of a bid to become
the first woman to be U.S. president. When asked about the
letters "TBD" in her biography on Twitter, Clinton, 66, said
with a smile, "I'll certainly ponder that."
Clinton's speech represented the public face of a lucrative
nationwide speaking tour that has kept her in the spotlight as
the widely presumed, albeit undeclared, front-runner for the
2016 Democratic presidential nomination.
But the tour also is raising concerns among Democrats and
others over a range of issues, from the political implications
of Democrats rallying around Clinton so long before the 2016
election to the way her team has stage-managed what some see as
a nationwide dash for cash in speaking fees.
Some Democrats are wary of criticizing Clinton publicly, but
privately worry that scenes such as the one in Coral Gables
could wind up hurting the party in 2016 if they portray Clinton
as an entitled prospect who does not have to fight for the
party's nomination. Such a sentiment is widely believed to have
damaged Clinton in 2008, when she lost the party's nomination to
Obama despite entering the race as the favorite.
Early polls indicate that Clinton easily would be the
favorite to win the 2016 nomination if she chose to run. But in
recent weeks there have been signs of frustration within the
party over what some call the "inevitability" of her nomination.
Vice President Joe Biden, who has said he is considering a
run for the White House, seemed to reflect the thinking of the
tap-the-brakes-on-Clinton crowd this week when he told Politico
that 2016 is "lifetimes away" and that he is "as qualified as
anybody" to be president.
There also are complaints about private speeches Clinton has
given to various groups.
Clinton's staff and her representatives will not comment on
her fees, but several booking agents who have worked with
political figures estimate that her per-speech fee for private
groups could range up to $250,000.
Her paid appearances have included talks with investors at
high-profile Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs and Carlyle
Group, leading some liberal groups that typically support
Democrats to wonder whether Clinton might be too cozy with Wall
Street for their taste.
"It's a big red flag," said Adam Green, co-founder of the
Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which advocates tighter
financial regulation.
"If she outwardly campaigns as a corporate Democrat, it
wouldn't be a conflict of interest - it would just be a conflict
with where the center of gravity in America is," Green said.
A 'HEAVILY DISCOUNTED' FEE
Clinton's staff will not say how she chooses her audiences
or how much she could make from the dozens of speeches on her
tour this year.
Harry Walker Agency, the firm that books her speeches and
also represents political luminaries such as Bill Clinton and
former vice presidents Dick Cheney and Al Gore, did not respond
to requests for comment.
For her speech at the University of Miami, Clinton was paid
a "heavily discounted" fee that was covered by a donor and not
the university, said Donna Shalala, the university's president.
Shalala, who was secretary of the U.S. Health and Human
Services Department under Bill Clinton and is a longtime ally of
the Clintons, would not identify the donor or disclose the fee.
The Miami speech was typical of those Hillary Clinton has
given to voting groups that are Democrats' target in
get-out-the-vote campaigns - young voters, African Americans and
women. It appears that Clinton typically charges a modest fee,
or no fee, for such speeches.
But most of the speeches Clinton has given lately have been
more private affairs, in which ticket-buyers pay a considerable
price to see her. Clinton's staff often demands that her
speeches be closed to media or be "off the record" - even when
the speeches take place at conferences where other events are
open to reporters.
Hours before she spoke in Coral Gables, Clinton gave a talk
at a healthcare technology conference in Orlando. Reporters
asking about that event were told they could gain access by
buying a ticket for $475.
'SHE'S A PHENOMENON'
It is not unusual for former politicians and public
officials to enjoy lucrative speaking careers once they have
left office.
Since leaving the presidency in 2001, Bill Clinton has been
paid more than $90 million in speaking fees, including $13.4
million in 2011, according to tabulations by CNN and financial
disclosures by Hillary Clinton when she was a U.S. senator from
New York and secretary of state.
As was the case last year when a group in Israel paid him
$500,000 for a 45-minute speech commemorating Israeli President
Shimon Peres' 90th birthday, Bill Clinton has donated some of
his fees to his family's charitable foundation.
But because of the possibility that Hillary Clinton still
may seek the nation's highest office, her collecting huge
speaking fees is seen a bit differently by some in Washington.
Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf acknowledges that in
Washington's heated partisan environment, some insiders in both
parties "are going to complain about anything that Secretary
Clinton does, and her supporters are going to say everything she
does is great."
But, Sheinkopf said, "This country has a history of putting
rich people into public office. If they're jealous of the amount
of money she's making for speeches, they should become the
former first lady and a former senator and a former secretary of
state, and see what happens."
Clinton has said that she will not decide whether to run for
president before the end of this year. Until then, she will
continue the speaking tour, and promote a new memoir that
focuses on her time as a diplomat.
Clinton has said that an assault by militants on a U.S.
mission in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans in 2012
was her greatest regret as secretary of state, and Republicans
continue to try to use the episode to portray her as incompetent
on foreign policy.
The summer release of her book will give her opportunities
to talk about her time as secretary of state in carefully staged
appearances, while continuing to give lucrative speeches.
Some of her supporters play down the notion that she could
face a backlash from her speaking tour.
"A huge part of politics is staying in touch and being
engaged and involved," said former Ohio governor Ted Strickland,
a Democrat who says he would welcome a Clinton presidential bid.
"She's a phenomenon, and seems to be becoming more so."