WASHINGTON, March 10 Hillary Clinton plans to address her use of private email while at the U.S. State Department after her scheduled remarks at the United Nations later on Tuesday, according to media reports.

CBS News, MSNBC and CNN, citing sources, said Clinton would hold a news conference after her speech in New York, which is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT). Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen, Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey; Editing by Emily Stephenson)