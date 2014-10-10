(Adds details about Mike Huckabee, more on Lewinsky scandal)
WASHINGTON Oct 10 White House staff under
former President Bill Clinton explored ways to manage public
relations and fend off the national press as a series of
scandals brewed in the 1990s, a new batch of previously withheld
documents showed on Friday.
The seventh and final release of Clinton administration
documents from the Clinton Presidential Library and the National
Archives comes as former first lady Hillary Clinton considers a
possible White House bid in 2016.
The nearly 10,000 pages of documents released on Friday did
not appear to contain revelations that would affect her possible
campaign. But the papers did offer inside looks at a Clinton
White House dealing with controversies such as the 1993 death of
White House lawyer Vincent Foster and the 1998 scandal
surrounding Bill Clinton's affair with White House intern Monica
Lewinsky.
In a July 1998 email, White House adviser Sidney Blumenthal
had harsh words about Linda Tripp, a former White House aide who
secretly taped Lewinsky talking about her relationship with
Clinton.
Blumenthal wrote that Tripp was an unreliable witness who
might have "initiated" the creation of a key document, and said
if this were true Tripp "would be a liar, a worthless witness
and open to prosecution herself."
In another email, Blumenthal encouraged a journalist to
write an unflattering story about conservative literary agent
Lucianne Goldberg, who helped introduce Tripp to journalists and
conservative activists.
Another document showed White House staffer James Kennedy
discussing what the White House should say about whether Clinton
planned to watch an interview ABC anchor Barbara Walters
conducted with Lewinsky.
Kennedy told a press aide: "I had a line about him not
planning on watching TV next Wednesday, but one of the lawyers
took it out. Perhaps (press secretary) Joe (Lockhart), if asked,
can say he usually watches 'Star Trek: Voyager' at that hour."
Bill Clinton, who was in his second term in office at the
time, was impeached by the House of Representatives over the
Lewinsky affair but acquitted by the Senate. Hillary Clinton
went on to become a senator, stage an unsuccessful bid for the
White House and then serve as secretary of state in President
Barack Obama's first term.
Although she has not yet said if she will run for president
again, Hillary Clinton has been considered the likely
frontrunner for the Democrats since leaving her post as the
country's top diplomat in February 2013. She has recently
stepped up her campaign activities for Democrats running in
November's midterm elections.
ADVICE ON A 'SPIN OPERATION'
The files focusing on Foster's death show the White House
legal office deliberated over responding to Freedom of
Information Act requests for Foster's office logs, phone
records, and a handwritten suicide note.
Republicans had accused the White House of covering up facts
surrounding Foster's death. White House counsel Bernard Nussbaum
cited "no significant public interest" and family privacy
concerns in denying the requests.
A lengthy memo written by White House staffer David Dreyer
outlined the administration's strategy to manage hearings on the
Clintons' involvement in an Arkansas land deal known as
Whitewater that involved risky loans from savings and loans
groups run by Clinton political backers.
They expected questions about Foster's death, as Foster was
working to manage the scandal before he died.
"This is going to be a bad story," Dreyer began. He
recommended making the hearings difficult for reporters to
cover, and using Democratic lawmakers to conduct a "spin
operation."
Staffers also had hometown politics in mind: one wrote in
1999 that then Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee hated Bill Clinton,
one of his predecessors, and was planning a Senate race against
Democrat Blanche Lincoln.
Because of that, the note said, Clinton should give Huckabee
a "quick/warm response" to the governor's request for a national
proclamation highlighting the importance of positive images on
television.
The files also included details of Hillary Clinton's
unsuccessful work to pass healthcare legislation. Healthcare
became a political flashpoint again following the controversial
rollout of Obama's own healthcare law in 2013.
Clinton says she will decide in early 2015 whether to pursue
the job that eluded her in 2008, when she lost her party's
primary contest to Obama.
