WASHINGTON, March 27 The Republican chairman of
a U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the 2012
Benghazi attacks said on Friday that former Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton had failed to respond to the panel's subpoena
for documents in the case.
Representative Trey Gowdy said Clinton had not provided a
single new document and had wiped clean a server she used for
emails while she was the top U.S. diplomat.
"We learned today, from her attorney, Secretary Clinton
unilaterally decided to wipe her server clean and permanently
delete all emails from her personal server," Gowdy, chairman of
the House Select Committee on Benghazi, said in a statement.
He said the committee will seek to speak to Clinton, the
presumed front-runner for the Democratic presidential
nomination, about the emails and the server.
Clinton, who used a private email address, has said she has
already given copies of all her work-related emails to the State
Department.
The State Department has said it has already given Gowdy's
committee all the relevant emails from that cache, some 300 in
all, about the attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in
Benghazi, Libya.
Members of Gowdy's committee say they need to see all of
Clinton's emails, including those she did not give to the State
Department, to be sure of this.
But the top Democrat on the committee, Representative Elijah
Cummings, said the letter the panel received from Clinton's
lawyer confirmed that Clinton had turned over all relevant
emails.
"It is time for the Committee to stop this political charade
and instead make these documents public and schedule Secretary
Clinton's public testimony now," Cummings said in a statement.
