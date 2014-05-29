WASHINGTON May 29 Potential 2016 Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, about to go on a book
tour for her soon-to-be-released memoir, had a private lunch
with President Barack Obama on Thursday.
The White House had no details, saying only that "the
president enjoyed an informal, private lunch with Secretary
Clinton at the White House this afternoon."
Clinton says she has not yet decided whether to seek the
Democratic presidential nomination. Her publisher is expected to
release her memoir, "Hard Choices," on June 10 about her tenure
as Obama's first-term secretary of state.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Jan Paschal)