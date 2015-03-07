WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. President Barack Obama said he learned through news reports that Hillary Clinton used a personal email account for official business while she served as his secretary of state, CBS News reported on Saturday.

"I'm glad that Hillary's instructed that those emails about official business need to be disclosed," Obama said, according to an excerpt of an interview with CBS released by the network.

Clinton, seen as the frontrunner for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in 2016, said on Wednesday she wanted the State Department to release the emails quickly. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Paul Simao)