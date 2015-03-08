(Adds quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. President Barack Obama
said he learned through news reports that Hillary Clinton used a
personal email account for official business while she served as
his secretary of state, CBS News reported on Saturday.
"I'm glad that Hillary's instructed that those emails about
official business need to be disclosed," Obama said, according
to an excerpt of an interview with CBS released by the network.
Clinton, seen as the front-runner for the Democratic Party's
presidential nomination in 2016, said on Wednesday she wanted
the State Department to release the emails quickly.
"I think that the fact that she is putting them forward will
allow us to make sure that people have the information they
need," Obama said in the interview, versions of which will be
aired on Sunday morning on CBS.
"The policy of my administration is to encourage
transparency, which is why my emails, the Blackberry I carry
around, all those records are available and archived," Obama
added.
The growing controversy over Clinton's use of personal email
for work while she was U.S. secretary of state threatens to
cloud the expected launch of her campaign.
Clinton tried to quell the growing controversy late on
Wednesday, saying she wanted the State Department to release the
emails quickly. But a senior State Department official told
Reuters on Thursday the task would take time.
"The review is likely to take several months given the sheer
volume of the document set," the official said.
The State Department has said there was no prohibition
during Clinton's tenure on using personal email for official
business as long as it was preserved.
A total of 55,000 pages of documents covering the time
Clinton was in office has been turned over, according to the
State Department. But Clinton and her aides controlled that
process, and the emails were not archived on government servers.
