WASHINGTON Oct 10 Keith Olbermann, a liberal
television host whose MSNBC show focused in 1998 on President
Bill Clinton's affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky,
once apologized to Clinton for his coverage, according to
documents released on Friday.
Olbermann sought the president's forgiveness for "whatever
part I may have played in perpetuating this ceaseless coverage,"
according to a White House email describing his apology.
The email was included in a new batch of previously
unreleased Clinton administration documents that was made public
by the Clinton Presidential Library.
"I'll be heading back to my previous career in sports as
quickly as possible," added the commentator, whose career has
shifted several times between political television and
sportscasting jobs.
In response, a White House aide suggested at the time that
Clinton should send Olbermann the standard thank-you note for
public correspondence.
Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives over
the affair in 1998, but was acquitted by the Senate.
