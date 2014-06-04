By Gabriel Debenedetti
| WASHINGTON, June 4
Former Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton, a likely Democratic presidential contender,
said she has "moved on" from the scandal surrounding her husband
President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky.
"I think everybody needs to look to the future," Clinton
said in an interview with People magazine released on Wednesday.
The interview came ahead of the June 10 publication of
Clinton's memoir "Hard Choices," about her time at the State
Department.
Lewinsky, the former White House intern, returned to the
public eye last month by writing an essay published in Vanity
Fair about the scandal that marred Bill Clinton's second term as
president and led to his historic impeachment.
Mrs. Clinton said she had not read the essay, but some of
her Republican detractors have recently raised the Lewinsky
affair as a way to criticize her possible bid for the
presidency.
The country's top diplomat between 2009 and 2013, Clinton
has also faced persistent criticism from Republicans over the
2012 attack on the American outpost in Benghazi, Libya, which
left four dead, including U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens.
Clinton is expected to address her foreign policy record
directly while touring the country promoting her book. She is
scheduled to appear in New York, Washington, Chicago, Los
Angeles, San Francisco, and other major North American cities in
the coming weeks.
Clinton has said she will decide whether to run for the
White House after November's midterm elections, but she is
widely considered the Democratic front-runner. Preliminary
national polls show her with a considerable lead over other
possible contenders from her party, including Vice President Joe
Biden.
"I'm certainly in the camp that says we need to break down
that highest, hardest glass ceiling in American politics,"
Clinton said of the possibility of having a woman in the White
House. She spoke about this theme while running unsuccessfully
for the Democratic nomination in 2008.
"To have a woman president is something I would love to see
happen, but I'll just have to make my own decision about what I
think is right for me."
(Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Tom Brown)