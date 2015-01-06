(Adds details from Andrew Cuomo, burial)
By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK Jan 6 Former New York Governor Mario
Cuomo was memorialized on Tuesday, at a ceremony that drew
political luminaries from around the United States, as a humble
man of simple tastes who adored his family.
Cuomo, a three-term governor, and a leading voice of the
Democratic Party's liberal wing, he died at his home last
Thursday at age 82, only hours after his son Gov. Andrew Cuomo
was inaugurated for a second term.
In his eulogy, Andrew Cuomo described his father as a loving
man who was more of a philosopher than a politician, a man who
hated bureaucracy, loved playing basketball and could be a
"ferocious opponent" or a "powerful ally."
"If my father thought he was fighting the right fight, it
didn't matter if he thought he was going to win or lose."
Among the mourners was New York Mayor Bill de Blasio who
along with other political leaders were bundled up against the
snow as they arrived at the landmark Church of St. Ignatius
Loyola on Park Avenue, where funerals were held for former first
lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and fashion designer Oscar de la
Renta.
Former President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton also attended.
"He wanted a simple, local funeral with little fanfare,"
Pastor George Witt said, looking out over the crowded church and
getting a collective laugh in response.
Witt described Cuomo as someone who inspired love and
respect.
Governor of New York from 1983 through 1994, Cuomo rose to
national prominence as keynote speaker at the 1984 Democratic
National Convention in San Francisco, criticizing the policies
of President Ronald Reagan and the Republican party.
During his tenure, Cuomo strongly backed spending for
education and social welfare. Avidly opposed to capital
punishment, he vetoed a dozen bills that would have reinstated
the death penalty in New York.
"Fundamentally, my father was a humanist," the younger Cuomo
said. "He was very concerned with how people were treated."
Cuomo was born in the New York City borough of Queens to
Italian immigrant parents.
Despite his considerable impact as a politician, he turned
down several invitations to seek the U.S. presidency.
He was hospitalized on Nov. 30 for a heart condition and
died on Jan. 1.
His younger son, Chris Cuomo, works for CNN's "New Day."
Cuomo is also survived by his wife of 60 years, Matilda,
daughters Maria, Margaret and Madeline and 14 grandchildren.
A private burial was scheduled at a cemetery in Queens.
