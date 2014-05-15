(Adds details from hearing, background, case citation, bylines)
By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK May 15 Dinesh D'Souza, the
conservative author and filmmaker, on Thursday failed to win the
dismissal of U.S. criminal charges that he used straw donors to
make excessive contributions to a 2012 Senate candidate.
Ruling from the bench, U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in
Manhattan rejected D'Souza's contention that last month's U.S.
Supreme Court decision striking some limits on political
donations also rendered a straw donor prohibition as
unconstitutionally vague.
The judge also denied a request by D'Souza, a prominent
critic of President Barack Obama, to seek the production of
evidence that would support his claim the prosecution was in
retaliation for his political activities.
"The court concludes the defendant has respectfully
submitted no evidence he was selectively prosecuted," Berman
said.
D'Souza sat silently as Berman made his ruling. Benjamin
Brafman, D'Souza's lawyer, afterwards said he was disappointed
but was prepared for trial, which is expected Tuesday.
"We have always believed this is a case that should be
decided by a jury," Brafman said.
D'Souza, 53, has been accused of illegally directing others
to contribute a total of $20,000 to the campaign of Wendy Long,
a Republican who unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Kirsten
Gillibrand, a Democrat, for a Senate seat from New York.
The defendant subsequently reimbursed the donors. Federal
law at the time limited primary and general election campaign
contributions to $2,500 each, for a total of $5,000, from any
individual to any one candidate.
Long and D'Souza in the early 1980s attended Dartmouth
College and worked on The Dartmouth Review, a conservative
newspaper. Gillibrand graduated from Dartmouth in 1988.
The indictment made public in January charged D'Souza with
one count of making illegal contributions in the names of
others, and one count of causing false statements to be made. He
faces up to five years in prison on the false statements charge.
Born in Mumbai, D'Souza is a former policy adviser to
President Ronald Reagan, and has worked with conservative
organizations such as the American Enterprise Institute and the
Hoover Institution.
D'Souza has written several books including the 2010
best-seller "The Roots of Obama's Rage," and co-directed a 2012
film, "2016: Obama's America."
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, whose office brought the case
against D'Souza, is an Obama appointee.
The case is U.S. v. D'Souza, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00034.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel in New York;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)