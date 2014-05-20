(Adds details from court hearing, statement from D'Souza's
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK May 20 Conservative author and
filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a campaign
finance law violation, avoiding a trial that had been expected
to begin the same day in a Manhattan federal court.
D'Souza, known for his biting criticism of President Barack
Obama, pleaded guilty to one criminal count of making illegal
contributions in the names of others. A second count concerning
the making of false statements is expected to be dismissed once
he is sentenced.
The plea came four months after Manhattan U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara charged D'Souza with using "straw donors" to give
funds in 2012 to Republican Wendy Long's U.S. Senate campaign in
New York. Long, who met D'Souza while they were students in the
1980s, lost to Democratic incumbent Kirsten Gillibrand.
"I knew that causing a campaign contribution to be made in
the name of another was wrong and something the law forbids,"
D'Souza, 53, told U.S. District Judge Berman on Tuesday. "I
deeply regret my conduct."
Prosecutors said D'Souza asked two friends and their spouses
to contribute $10,000 each to Long's campaign and then
reimbursed them. At the time, campaign finance regulations
limited individual donations to a maximum of $5,000 during an
election cycle.
One of the friends was Denise Joseph, who was engaged to
D'Souza while he was still married to another woman. D'Souza
resigned as president of King's College, a small Christian
school in New York City, after the media revealed his
relationship with Joseph in 2012.
The criminal case against D'Souza prompted an outcry among
some conservatives who accused the government of selectively
prosecuting him because of his political views.
The Indian-born D'Souza wrote the 2010 bestseller "The Roots
of Obama's Rage" and co-directed a 2012 film, "2016: Obama's
America," which painted a bleak picture of the nation's future
if the Democratic president was reelected.
Bharara is an Obama appointee.
Earlier this year, four Republican senators asked FBI
Director James Comey to explain how investigators came to focus
on D'Souza. The Washington Times, a right-leaning newspaper, on
Monday published an editorial accusing the Justice Department of
selective prosecution.
In a previous court filing, D'Souza's lawyer, Benjamin
Brafman, said his client was singled out for his criticism of
Obama.
Berman, however, ruled D'Souza was not entitled to seek
government evidence that could have bolstered that argument,
saying there was no sign D'Souza had been targeted.
Lawyers for both sides agreed that under advisory federal
sentencing guidelines, D'Souza faces between 10 and 16 months in
prison. Brafman, however, indicated he would ask Berman not to
impose prison time, telling reporters D'Souza is a
"fundamentally honorable man" who had committed an "isolated
instance of wrongdoing."
D'Souza, who was a policy adviser for President Ronald
Reagan and has worked with conservative institutions such as the
American Enterprise Institute, declined to comment.
The case is U.S. v. D'Souza, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00034.
