NEW YORK Jan 23 Dinesh D'Souza, a conservative
commentator and best-selling author, has been indicted by a
federal grand jury for arranging excessive campaign
contributions to a candidate for the U.S. Senate.
According to an indictment made public on Thursday in
federal court in Manhattan, D'Souza around August 2012
reimbursed people who he had directed to contribute $20,000 to
the candidate's campaign. The candidate was not named in the
indictment.
Attempts to reach D'Souza and a lawyer representing him were
unsuccessful.
D'Souza was charged in the indictment with one count of
making illegal contributions in the names of others, and one
count of causing false statements to be made.
Federal law in 2012 limited primary and general election
campaign contributions to $2,500 each, for a total of $5,000,
from any individual to any one candidate.
"As we have long said, this Office and the FBI take a zero
tolerance approach to corruption of the electoral process," the
U.S. Attorney for Manhattan, Preet Bharara, said in a statement
released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Bharara is an
Obama appointee.
Born in Mumbai, India, D'Souza, 52, is a former policy
adviser to President Ronald Reagan, and has been affiliated with
conservative organizations such as the American Enterprise
Institute and the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.
He also directed a 2012 film critical of President Barack
Obama, "2016: Obama's America," and has written books including
"The End of Racism," "Life After Death: The Evidence" and
"Obama's America: Unmaking the American Dream."
D'Souza campaigned in 2012 on behalf of Wendy Long, a lawyer
and Republican who sought to unseat Democratic incumbent Kirsten
Gillibrand as New York's junior senator. Long graduated from
Dartmouth College in 1982, a year before D'Souza.
Long could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Gillibrand, herself a 1988 Dartmouth graduate, ended up
winning re-election to her first full term, collecting close to
72 percent of the vote.
In late 2012, D'Souza resigned his post as president of
King's College, a small Christian college in New York City,
after admitting he had become engaged to a woman even though he
was legally married, though separated from his wife. He has been
an outspoken defender of traditional marriage.
The case is U.S. v. D'Souza, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00034.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Additional reporting by Emily
Flitter; Editing by Eddie Evans, Toni Reinhold)