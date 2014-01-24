(Adds source saying candidate was Wendy Long)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Jan 23 Dinesh D'Souza, a conservative
commentator and best-selling author, has been indicted by a
federal grand jury for arranging excessive campaign
contributions to a candidate for the U.S. Senate.
The candidate was Wendy Long, a Republican who sought to
unseat Democratic incumbent Kirsten Gillibrand as New York's
junior senator in 2012, according to a person familiar with the
case.
A lawyer for D'Souza said his actions were "at worst," an
act of misguided friendship.
D'Souza was charged in an indictment made public on Thursday
with one count of making illegal contributions in the names of
others and one count of causing false statements to be made.
The indictment said D'Souza directed individuals to
contribute a total $20,000 to the campaign of an unnamed Senate
candidate in 2012 and then reimbursed them for their
contributions.
Federal law in 2012 limited primary and general election
campaign contributions to $2,500 each, for a total of $5,000,
from any individual to any one candidate.
"As we have long said, this office and the FBI take a zero
tolerance approach to corruption of the electoral process," the
U.S. Attorney for Manhattan, Preet Bharara, said in a statement
released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Bharara is an
appointee of President Barack Obama.
Born in Mumbai, India, D'Souza, 52, is a former policy
adviser to President Ronald Reagan, and has been affiliated with
conservative organizations such as the American Enterprise
Institute and the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.
He also directed a 2012 film critical of Obama, "2016:
Obama's America," and has written books including "The End of
Racism," "Life After Death: The Evidence" and "Obama's America:
Unmaking the American Dream."
D'Souza's lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said in a statement
there was no quid pro quo, nor did D'Souza have any knowledge
that campaign finance rules might have been broken.
"Mr. D'Souza did not act with any corrupt or criminal intent
whatsoever. He and the candidate have been friends since their
college days, and at worst, this was an act of misguided
friendship by D'Souza," Brafman said.
Long, who graduated from Dartmouth College in 1982, a year
before D'Souza, could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Gillibrand, a 1988 Dartmouth graduate, ended up winning
re-election to her first full term, collecting close to 72
percent of the vote.
In late 2012, D'Souza resigned his post as president of
King's College, a small Christian college in New York City,
after admitting he had become engaged to a woman even though he
was legally married, although separated from his wife. He has
been an outspoken defender of traditional marriage.
The case is U.S. v. D'Souza, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00034.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel. Additional reporting by Emily
Flitter. Editing by Eddie Evans and Andre Grenon)